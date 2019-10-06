Boys and girls soccer teams will play in sectionals this week as IHSAA state tournaments fire into action. Play begins today with sectional championships set for Saturday.
The following are first games for KT-area teams.
BOYS
• Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff, 5 p.m. today at Marion.
• Tipton vs. Ole Miss, 5 p.m. today at Oak Hill.
• Peru vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m. today at Oak Hill.
• Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m. today at Sheridan.
• Western vs. Maconaquah, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill.
• NW vs. Eastern, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill.
• Taylor vs. Sheridan, 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sheridan.
• Carroll vs. Rossville, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rossville.
GIRLS
• Kokomo vs. Harrison, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Harrison.
• NW vs. Oak Hill, 5 p.m. Tuesday at NW.
• Maconaquah vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday at NW.
• Eastern vs. Sheridan, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan.
• Tri-Central vs. Taylor, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan.
• Western vs. Peru, 7 p.m. Thursday at NW.
• Tipton vs. University, 7 p.m. Thursday at Sheridan.
