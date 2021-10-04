Western’s girls soccer team is rounding into form at the right time.
The Class 2A No. 13-ranked Panthers are riding a seven-game winning streak. They won the Hoosier Conference title last week, then beat Class 3A school McCutcheon to close the regular season and carry a 13-2-2 record into this week’s Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional.
The Panthers are four-time defending sectional champs.
This season, how Western stacks up against the rest of the field is difficult to determine. The Panthers edged Northwestern 2-1 on Sept. 16 in their only game against a sectional rival.
The Panthers kick off the six-team sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Oak Hill (4-9-2), followed by Mississinewa (11-4) against Peru (3-8) at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday’s winners meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal, followed by the bye game pitting Maconaquah (6-6) vs. Northwestern (5-8). The championship is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Demonstrating a clear favorite is difficult because of how few regular season games there were between potential sectional foes. Of the three matchups already set, only one game features teams that met this season. Mississinewa beat Peru 5-0 on Sept. 25.
Lucy Weigt carries a heavy load for Western. The junior forward has 26 goals and nine assists on the season. Maddy Parr has nine goals and 11 assists. Liza Szerdy has eight goals and four assists. And Audrey Rassel has four goals and a team-best 12 assists. All four are veterans of Western’s sectional runs.
Avery Rooze leads Northwestern in scoring with seven goals and Bethany Lovelace has a team-high six assists.
For Mac, Lacey Freeman and Lete Robison each have seven goals for the Braves. Tekle Robison has a team-high five assists to go with four goals.
Below are looks at the rest of the girls and boys sectionals involving local teams.
McCUTCHEON SECTIONAL
Five North Central Conference schools gather for a Class 3A sectional at McCutcheon. The host Mavs (1-10-1) kick off proceedings Tuesday with a 5 p.m. game against Harrison (7-8-2).
In Thursday’s semifinals, Logansport faces Kokomo (5-9) at 5 p.m. followed by Lafayette Jeff (8-7-1) vs. Tuesday’s winner. The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Berries beat the Wildkats twice in the regular season.
TIPTON SECTIONAL
Class A No. 10 Tipton (6-4) hosts a four-team sectional and kicks off proceedings against Sheridan (7-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The game between Tri-Central (8-2) and Eastern (2-11) follows at approximately 7 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tipton is 2-0 against the sectional field with 5-0 wins over both Sheridan and TC. Tri-Central is 2-1 against the field and beat Eastern 3-2 on Sept. 4.
LOGAN SECTIONAL
The six-team Class 3A gathering at Logansport features an all-NCC lineup and could be up for grabs due to close results between the squads. The sectional opens today with McCutcheon (8-6-3) vs. Marion (4-12) at 5 p.m., followed by Logansport (6-7-3) vs. No. 17 Harrison (12-3-1) at approximately 7 p.m.
Those winners meet in Wednesday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m., followed by the bye game between Kokomo (7-7) and Marion (4-8-1). The championship is Saturday at 2 p.m.
OLE MISS SECTIONAL
The Mississinewa Sectional is the biggest sectional in Class 2A at eight teams and brings together all the local 2A squads.
The sectional opens today with Mississinewa (9-3-1) against No. 15 Northwestern (12-2-2) in a rematch of a game the Tigers won 2-0 on Sept. 4. Tipton (3-14) vs. Western (6-8-1) follows at approximately 7. The Panthers topped the Blue Devils 10-1 on Sept. 13.
On Tuesday, Maconaquah (8-4) faces Oak Hill (10-4-1) at 5 p.m. and Peru (4-7-1) meets Eastern (5-10) at approximately 7. Oak Hill beat Mac 3-0 on Aug. 30. The semifinals are at 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Northwestern is favored in a traditionally competitive field based on a 4-0-1 record against sectional opponents, with its lone tie coming against Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles are 4-1-1 against the field with their loss coming to Western. Western is 3-2 against the field with two four-goal losses at the hands of Northwestern. Mississinewa is 2-2 against the field, Maconaquah and Eastern are each 1-2, Peru is 0-2 and Tipton is 0-5.
CARROLL SECTIONAL
The powder keg Class A sectional brings together three ranked squads
The No. 17 Cougars (12-2-2) open the sectional today at 5 p.m. against No. 8 Faith Christian (12-2-1). On Tuesday, Delphi (1-13) meets Lafayette Central Catholic (6-12) at 5 p.m. Those winners play a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The bye game features No. 5 North White (9-2-2) vs. Rossville (10-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday. The championship is at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Out of all those strong records, Faith Christian or North White has the best case for favorite status. Faith rolled Carroll 7-2 on Sept. 14 and is 4-0-1 against the field, with the tie coming against North White. North White is 3-0-2 against the field, having also tied Carroll. Carroll is 3-1-1 against the field. Rossville has a solid record but has lost to LCC, North White and Carroll, each by two goals or more.
TRI-CENTRAL
The Taylor co-ed squad hosts a five-team Class A sectional. The Titans (0-13) kick things off against Anderson Prep Academy (1-11) at 6 p.m. today. The semifinals are Wednesday with Liberty Christian (6-6-1) vs. Tri-Central (7-7) at 5 p.m. and Sheridan (2-8) vs. Monday’s winner at 7. The championship is at 2 p.m. Saturday.
