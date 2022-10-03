Three ranked squads lead the way in the KT area as the IHSAA girls and boys state soccer tournaments play out this week as the boys tournament starts today and local girls sectionals kick off on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Class 2A No. 17 Northwestern has a bye at the Mississinewa Sectional and will hit the field Thursday, and Class A No. 19 Tipton hosts a sectional and opens action on Tuesday. In boys action, Class A No. 6 Carroll hosts a sectional that includes another ranked squad.
GIRLS SECTIONALS
• The Class 3A Logansport Sectional opens Tuesday with Lafayette Jeff (11-3-1) taking on defending champ Harrison (6-6-1) at 6 p.m. in the lone game of the opening round. Thursday’s semifinals open with McCutcheon (11-4-1) vs. Logansport (6-8) at 5 p.m., followed by Kokomo (2-10-1) vs. Tuesday’s winner at 7. The championship is at 2 p.m. Saturday
• The Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional opens Tuesday with five-time defending sectional champion Western (10-6-1) against Oak Hill (9-4-3) at 5 p.m. followed by Peru (1-9-1) vs. Mississinewa (8-5-3) at 7. Tuesday’s winners contest Thursday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m., followed by Northwestern (14-2-1) vs. Maconaquah (5-9-1) at 7. The championship is at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• The Class A Tipton Sectional features begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. with Sheridan (9-7) vs. Tri-Central (8-4-1), followed by defending champ Tipton (7-5) vs. Taylor (0-12-1). Tuesday’s winners play the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by the bye game, Eastern (7-9) vs. Rossville (3-8-1). The championship is 2 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SECTIONALS
• Defending sectional champ Carroll hosts a Class A tourney. Action begins today with No. 4 Faith Christian (11-2-1) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (6-11) at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Delphi (3-13) faces the No. 6 Cougars (14-2) at 5 p.m. The winners of those two games meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first semifinal. The second semifinal pits Covington (7-5) against Rossville (10-3-1). The championship is at 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Play begins in the Class A Anderson Prep Sectional at 5:30 p.m. today with Tri-Central (8-7) vs. Muncie Burris (10-5-1), followed by Sheridan (5-10-1) against Taylor (1-14) at approximately 7:30. Monday’s winners meet in the opening semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Anderson Prep (0-13) vs. defending champ Liberty Christian (4-11) at approximately 7:30. The championship is at 7 p.m. Friday.
•The Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional opens today as Northwestern (11-6) faces Tipton (2-13-1) at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, the host Braves (15-1) face Peru (4-8) at 5 p.m., followed by defending champion Oak Hill (6-7-1) vs. Eastern (2-12). Western (8-6-1) drew the bye and plays the Northwestern/Tipton winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a matchup of Tuesday’s winners at 7 p.m. The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m.
• Class 3A Lafayette Jeff Sectional kicks off at 6 p.m. today with Marion (3-11-2) vs. Lebanon (8-6-2). The opening round continues Tuesday with host Jeff (3-8-3) vs. McCutcheon (9-5-2) at 5 p.m., and defending champ Harrison (7-7-2) vs. Logansport (3-12) at 7. Kokomo (2-10-1) enters the fray at 5 p.m. Wednesday against the Marion/Lebanon winner, followed by the matchup of Tuesday’s winners at 7. The championship is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
