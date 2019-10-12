IHSAA soccer sectional championship games are today. Boys games are at 2 p.m. and girls games are at 7 p.m.

Western and Carroll are in boys finals. Western faces Oak Hill for the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional title and Carroll faces North White for the Class A Rossville Sectional crown.

There’s Howard County and Tipton County rivalry clashes in girls finals. It’s Northwestern vs. Western in the Class 2A NW Sectional and Tri-Central vs. Tipton are in the Class A Sheridan Sectional.

