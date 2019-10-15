After Western’s girls soccer team broke its huddle following the Panthers’ victory in the championship of the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional on Saturday night, the boys players waited impatiently for the girls to head over to the far sideline to greet the teams’ parents and fans and take postgame pictures.
Their patience didn’t last long. The boys squad decided to head across the field themselves, parading over in a clump. They carried their own Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional title — won a few hours before — like a banner. The girls reacted in turn, carrying their freshly-won trophy as the two teams met in midfield.
It was a fitting place to meet. Controlling the middle of the field is how the Western boys and girls programs earned their hardware.
Western’s girls have won three straight sectional titles, and the boys have won two in a row. They’re winning with similar emphasis on the field, with players that have grown up in similar sports environments, and in some cases, in the same household.
Collin Rassel, a senior defender on the boys squad, is the elder brother of sophomore winger Audrey on the girls squad. He was asked if the two teams play similarly.
“Yeah, I would say they’ve got a couple quality strikers like Sophie Weigt, much like we’ve got Noah Stranahan and [Nolan] Kessler up there, so they build up very well,” he said. “Maddy Parr is good in the middle. They build up well and when they get balls through to Weigt and the other strikers, good things happen.”
It’s important to grasp the vernacular here. Build up means generating attacks by winning the ball on defense, keeping control through midfield and possessing the ball until the team finds a seam to put a goal-scorer in a dangerous spot. Keeping possession is the key. Everyone on the team is involved, not just midfielders.
“Yes, absolutely, we harp on that all the time,” Collin Rassel said. “It’s definitely possession, possession, possession at all times.”
Western boys coach Mike Roe has seen the programs get more similar recently.
“Actually, I believe they do [play similarly] now ,which is new,” Roe said. “I think over the last couple years I’ve watched the girls develop a possession-style game that’s been really interesting to watch. That’s something the Western girls hadn’t really had previously.”
Weigt said the teams aren’t identical, though similar.
“I think the boys probably play quicker, but I think the girls can be a little scrappy at times,” she said. “It’s a little different style of play.”
A senior forward, Weigt is the eldest of three siblings that collected titles on Saturday. Lucy plays with her on the girls team and Ray is on the boys team. She said the talent pool and the culture stand out for both teams.
“I think it’s just the players,” Sophie Weigt said. “We have great talent and everyone works hard day in at every single practice. We just work so hard and I think we’ve formed — the boys and girls — great bonds with each other. Just the effort, and the love for each other, I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Handing down that culture matters too.
“I know that Western struggled a little bit before our class got in,” Collin Rassel said. “I think that we have some players that spent a lot of time playing soccer their whole lives, so when we got to high school and worked up through the years, I think we were able to create a culture that a lot of people care about soccer.
“I can see these young guys really taking after some of the things we do. The JV used to be not much of a scrimmage in practice, but you can see them, they’re learning a lot and I think they’re going to keep passing that on.”
Rassel started playing so long ago that he can’t remember a time before he played. He said he started playing in the YMCA league when he was about 3 years old. Sophie Weigt started when she was 5 in the PAL program.
“I think it’s a big difference, just forming a love for the game so early on and just sticking with it,” Weigt said.
Western has a lot of players that have extensive backgrounds already when they enter high school.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our local clubs and also the middle school programs,” Roe said. “Our middle school program is a pretty solid program and Kokomo Soccer Club has had a big impact. I don’t care which team you are on in the county, the more kids you have playing on the club level, it has a big impact.”
Now both see if they can make an impact at the regional level. Western’s girls (15-3-1) face Bellmont at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Northwestern Regional’s semifinal round, while the No. Panther boys (18-1) kick off at noon against New Castle in the Oak Hill Regional’s semifinal round.
