Led by Western senior Sadie Harding and Northwestern senior Ellie Boyer, Howard County is well represented on the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s softball all-state and all-star teams.
For all-state, the ICGSA has a 25-player first team, 25-player second team and 25-player third team for 4A and 3A schools and the same for 2A and 1A schools. Each of the 25-player groupings has five players from each of the five districts.
For 4A/3A all-state, Harding made the first team and Boyer made the second team. Indiana Wesleyan recruit Harding batted .594 with 25 extra-base hits, 45 RBI and 45 runs in 29 games. Butler recruit Boyer batted .554 with 30 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 47 runs in 31 games.
In addition, Harding and Boyer both made the 21-player North team for the annual North-South senior all-star series. The showcase is set for June 19 at Decatur Central High School.
For 2A/1A all-state, Eastern senior Hope Smith made the second team and Comet sophomores Macy Coan and Cassidy Keene made the third team. All three played 31 games. Smith batted .496 with 33 extra-base hits, 57 RBI and 52 runs. Coan batted .529 with 30 XBH and 46 RBI. Keene batted .454 with 29 XBH, 57 RBI and 44 runs.
Coan also shined in the pitcher’s circle. She had a 10-4 record with one save and a 2.05 ERA. She recorded 162 strikeouts in 95.2 innings.
ALL-NCC
Four Kokomo players received All-North Central Conference selections.
Kennedy Huckeby and Brooke Hughes made the 26-player first team and Kami Shoemaker and Jannessa Reece made the 24-player second team.
The Kats finished fifth in the 10-team league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.