As Western’s softball team is brewing generational talents on the field, coach Jim Clouse had generational concerns on his mind. Again.
Clouse took over as Western’s softball coach for his first stint in 2006, building the program back up to solid footing. Then he stepped aside after nine seasons because his father died.
Some generational concerns take priority over others. Now, the next generation is on Clouse’s mind.
He’s got 14 grandchildren with a 15th on the way. They’re spread between Howard County and North Carolina and he feels he’s already missed too much while coaching Western in his second stint. So despite guiding the Panthers to a 29-2 record and a sectional title, Clouse is stepping down as coach to focus on his family.
“A lot of things went into it, primarily my family,” Clouse said of the decision to retire. “I have grandkids now that are playing baseball and the last couple of years when I went back [to coaching] I missed a lot of their season, I missed a lot of their games, and that’s something that is fleeting and it’s gone before you know it.
“I just didn’t want to do that. I wanted to be at their games and support them. They were very gracious with me wanting to stay [as coach] and that they’d call me after games and let me know, and for me that wasn’t good enough. I knew for me how important it was for me to have family in the stands when I played, and I didn’t want to be the absent grandpa.”
In addition, his wife’s retirement changed his outlook. Della Clouse retired at the end of the school year after 22 years at Western.
“It gives us the opportunity to do some things together. She supported me for 35 years coaching. She’s given up a lot during that time,” he said.
Clouse was 145-89 in his first stint at Western from 2006-2014. Then returned in 2022 and was 50-8 in two seasons. The Panthers are packed with returning talent, which doesn’t make it easy to step away.
“Oh, it definitely makes it harder,” Clouse said. “In fact, I’ve had some people that are pretty close to me and have known me as a coach for a long time say, ‘What are you thinking? Why would you leave in the middle of this?’
“But to me, I’m leaving the program in a better place we found it in 2006. One of the things I’m proud of is we were coming off four or five losing seasons in 2006 and we haven’t had a losing season since. There are a lot of people responsible for that other than myself. I’m leaving the program in good shape financially and in good shape in talent and upcoming talent. That’s a lot due to the coaches I’ve had and the investment in youth programs — to make it known to those kids that they’re important and we’re waiting on them in the coming few years.”
The high school practices and games weren’t the only demand on Clouse’s time. As coach he has to spend times working with JV all the way down to pixie league games and that was spreading him thin at a time when he also wanted to spend time with family.
“I’m getting old physically,” he said. “It’s more demanding than ever. In terms of expectations to keep a program going and build a program, you’re involved in youth leagues, you’re involved in middle school, and you have a JV team. In order for a program to be successful long-term, you have to invest time in those things and that was just a lot for me right now.”
Clouse initially stepped down in 2014 but was never far away, watching Western games as a fan and staying involved.
“I stepped aside after nine years when my father passed away and I needed some time for that, and then I sat out completely one year, and then Chris Tuberty was the coach and he asked me if I would come back and help with the middle school,” Clouse said. “So myself and [former assistant] Mike Clark came back and spent three years building the middle school program back up, and then I went to JV in 2020. I coached the JV team in 2021 and then Chris’ father passed away and he stepped away and that’s when I came back.”
Clark had been in Kokomo’s program and joined Clouse as an assistant during Clouse’s first stint as coach.
“That was one of the best moves I ever made as a coach in terms of putting someone in there who understood pitching way better than myself,” Clouse said. “I didn’t have to worry about pitching because he did. It was a big relief to me and it helped elevate our program beyond where we were.”
The Panthers will miss his coaching, though he’s frequently around watching other Panther teams play.
“Jim is more than just a softball coach, he’s a school person who has a strong understanding of education-based athletics, and is a strong supporter of all of our student-athletes,” Western AD Aaron Hyman said after the school board accepted Clouse’s resignation on Tuesday.
His second stint was short but productive. This season the Panthers won sectional and Hoosier Conference titles, his fourth sectional crown and second straight HC crown. He previously won a pair of Mid-Indiana Conference titles.
“I feel really good about it,” Clouse said of his second spell as skipper. “We had talented kids and in the last two years we’ve been 50-8, so we had two really good years. People in general think that having loads of talent is a blessing and it certainly is a blessing, but sometimes it’s harder to coach than having mediocre talent. Expectations are much higher.
“We had players this past season and this year that weren’t regular players for us, weren’t starters, yet could have played anywhere in Howard County as starters. Finding adequate playing time for them and keeping their spirits up is really difficult. But they handled it really well and I attributed a lot of our success to them because sometimes that can be a problem. I’ve been fortunate these last two years to be blessed with kids who played hard and worked hard and cheered each other on and were willing to share time with other players that needed time as well.”
He’s grateful for the players he’s coached and also the people he worked with off the field.
“The athletic directors I’ve worked under at Western and the administration I’ve worked under have been phenomenal to me all those years,” Clouse said. “I’m very grateful I was given this opportunity in 2006 without experience coaching softball. I’m very grateful for Larry Miller, the AD at that time, and Charlie Wolf, the principal at that time, and I’ve enjoyed every step of the journey — good, bad and ugly — and I would do it again in a minute.
“All those kids who were part of my journey, I love those kids and I still see and have dinner and lunch with. I appreciate all of them.”
