CONVERSE — Cassidy Keene has the best view in the house to know whether Eastern softball pitcher Macy Coan is dealing or not. Keene, the Comets’ catcher, figured that out early on Tuesday afternoon.
“Normally, you can tell from the first batter, or the first inning whether it’s going to be a good game or not for her,” Keene said about Coan. “I could just tell, once the second batter got up and she had that first strike right on the outside corner, I could tell it was going to be a good game for her.”
Coan was in control Tuesday. She pitched the Comets to a 7-0 victory over Tipton in the opening round of the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional, and struck out 13 batters.
Coan got a regular pop out on the game’s first batter, gave up a single to the second batter, then established control by striking out the next seven Blue Devils. The Comet fielders got back into action after that run, recording four straight outs in the field before Coan settled in for a string of six strikeouts over the next nine batters.
“Macy, she was on it,” Eastern skipper Carly Shively said. “She came out hungry, she hit her spots just like she needed to.
“Tipton’s not a bad hitting team, they’ve got people that will put the ball in play so something that we had to be ready [for] and have our pitcher’s back for [is] when they did put the ball in play. And they had some great hits, and our fielders made some great outs.”
Coan finished with a one-hitter and no walks. Lacey Bitner was Tipton’s only baserunner.
She got Tipton’s lone hit in the first inning, and was also hit by a pitch in the seventh. Coan then erased that runner by starting a game-ending double play.
“Macy’s always been really good at hitting her spots,” Keene said. “Especially, like at our age, it’s really hard to see the spins that Macy has and see where it’s going and she does really well executing that.
“I would say her drop ball is very difficult to … it’s very hard to watch because it drops right out of the zone, so a lot of people strike out on that too.”
Secure on the defensive side, the Comets went to work in the second inning to turn the game their way. With two outs in the bottom of the second, Marina Lee reached safely on a Tipton error and that was the opening the Comets needed. No. 9 hitter Berenice Guillen-Mendoza singled, then leadoff hitter Kendall Wilson drove in both runners with a double. Kassidy Fritch hit an RBI single, and Coan followed with an RBI triple for a 4-0 lead.
Keene said the Comet offense feeds off Coan’s dominant pitching.
“It pumps everyone up, really,” she said. “Her getting those strikeouts, it really moves our momentum, like ‘all right, we shut them down, let’s go back and let’s make them pay for it.’ It really helps us.”
Eastern put two more on the board in the third inning without a hit. Baleigh Hullinger reached on an error, then scored when Maggie Johnson’s sac bunt was fielded and thrown away for another error. Lee followed with a sac fly to score Johnson. The Comets tacked on a run in the sixth when Coan hit an RBI single.
That last run was the only earned run that Tipton pitcher Emerson Merrell allowed. The Blue Devils end the season 7-16.
Fritch was 3 for 4 for the Comets. Wilson and Coan were each 2 for 4. Eastern (19-5) advances to today’s semifinal round. Blackford faces Madison-Grant at 5 p.m., followed by Eastern vs. Eastbrook at approximately 7 p.m.
“I’m just really proud of them for pulling it together and staying together,” Shively said. “There were a few at-bats that some people wish they could have done better on, but our team did a good job keeping each other up and understanding what’s at stake at every single pitch, and so I’m just really proud that they played really well together as a team.”
