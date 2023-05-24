Eastern catcher Cassidy Keene tags out Madison-Grant’s Madelyn Moore at home in the second inning of a Class 2A M-G Sectional semifinal game Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Argylls beat the Comets 5-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
SOFTBALL: Eastern falls to Madison-Grant in top-10 sectional clash
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
FAIRMOUNT — Just a few minutes into their opening game of the postseason, Eastern’s softball team found itself three runs down and trying to hold on as it tried to keep rolling after a 21-win regular season. Ultimately, the Comets couldn’t maintain their grip and the season slipped away.
Eastern managed just three hits and the Comet defense put four Madison-Grant runners on via errors. Three of those M-G base-runners scored, and what looked like it would be a tight game between a pair of ace pitchers turned into a 5-1 Madison-Grant victory in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional on Tuesday.
Marly Coan makes a foul ball catch in the 4th inning but Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Madelyn Moore is called safe although Kenzie DeGraaff makes the catch in time. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern catcher Cassidy Keene tags out Madison-Grant’s Madelyn Moore at home in the second inning of a Class 2A M-G Sectional semifinal game Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Argylls beat the Comets 5-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Emillia Andrews missis the catch at 2 but Cayleigh Stitt would have been safe anyway. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
MaKennah Clouse turns a double play with Elle Winger sliding in second in the 5th inning. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Marly Coan makes a foul ball catch in the 4th inning but Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023.
Tim Bath
Madelyn Moore is called safe although Kenzie DeGraaff makes the catch in time. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023.
Tim Bath
Eastern catcher Cassidy Keene tags out Madison-Grant's Madelyn Moore at home in the second inning of a Class 2A M-G Sectional semifinal game Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Argylls beat the Comets 5-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Emillia Andrews missis the catch at 2 but Cayleigh Stitt would have been safe anyway. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023.
Tim Bath
MaKennah Clouse turns a double play with Elle Winger sliding in second in the 5th inning. Madison-Grant defeats Eastern 5-1 in their softball sectional at Madison-Grant on May 23, 2023.
Tim Bath
“[Tuesday] wasn’t our day, and that stinks to see because this was the team that was going to have the potential to go all the way, I think,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said. “When it comes down to being this late in the season, and having Madison-Grant in this sectional that we have — two top-10 teams — we’ve got to be able to make those routine plays, we’ve got to be able to have base hits, and we just didn’t have it.”
No. 8 Eastern had the bye into the semifinals and awaited No. 5 Madison-Grant, which dispatched Elwood on Monday. The Argylls pushed a run across on a two-out RBI single by Katelynn Duncan to start the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Then Carley Holliday landed a crushing blow. The No. 5 hitter belted a two-run homer to center for a 3-0 lead and Eastern had to chase a big deficit the rest of the way.
“Oh, it’s a big deal,” M-G coach Travis Havens said of Holliday’s homer. “We always try to get one run an inning. We always try to get an early lead. We had a one-run lead in the first inning and then to get two more, it was huge.
“It gives you a little breathing room and you’re going to need it against a team like Eastern. That’s what Carley Holliday’s done all year. She’s capable of hitting it out of the park, any swing. She’s pretty disciplined against a really good pitcher. It was a big deal.”
Madison-Grant manufactured another run in the bottom of the second, after starting another rally by reaching on an error. Eastern countered with a run in the fourth. Macy Coan belted a ball to right that hung in the sun and the M-G right fielder got a late break to it before it dropped near her glove. Coan scampered all the way to third with a triple. Her courtesy runner scored two batters later on a single by catcher Cassidy Keene to cut the margin to 4-1 after four innings.
M-G got yet another runner on via an error to start the bottom of the fifth and again scored her on a ground out to restore a four-run cushion at 5-1.
“Any time you’re facing Eastern and Macy Coan, you’re not going to have a ton of opportunities, so yeah, any opportunity you get, you better take advantage of it,” Havens said. “I thought in maybe the middle innings we missed a few opportunities to execute some sacrifice bunt-situation stuff, move a runner, but even if we get those bunts down, it’s not easy to do against Macy. She’s a heck of a pitcher.”
Eastern threatened again in the sixth, loading the bases with two outs, but M-G pitcher Duncan got a fly out to right to end the frame. Eastern went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.
“It’s tough,” Shively said. “The senior class we had was a good one and they led us this far. We’re losing quite a bit this year. We gained quite a bit this year as well. This was a very cohesive team so to see it kind of happen like that in the end is really tough to see. We didn’t play the way we needed to play and everybody knows it.”
Madison-Grant’s Duncan struck out six batters and walked one. The Argyll defense came up big with a no-out double play in the fifth after Eastern got a leadoff single from Elle Winger. Coan gave up five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. None of Madison-Grant’s runs were earned.
Eastern ended its season 21-5. Madison-Grant moves to Thursday’s championship game with a 24-4 record. The Argylls have won the previous two sectionals and put Eastern out in both those previous seasons as well.
“We’ve played Eastern four times in the [previous] two years and we didn’t get to play them early this year, but I think everybody in our program knew that eventually, in the sectional, we were going to have to play them,” Havens said. “Our kids were motivated. They were a little bothered by the fact that we didn’t play Eastern earlier this year and our kids understand what it takes to win big games.”
Eastern graduates four seniors from this squad — the battery of Coan and Keene, Allison Delgado and Adalyn Downing. Shively credited the seniors with playing key roles in posting as strong a season as the Comets did and hopes their impact continues in the seasons to come.
“We’ve got a pretty young team overall going forward, so we have a lot of people who were very fortunate to play on the team that we had with these seniors, who can kind of feed off of that and learn to lead in the way that they learned from the seniors,” Shively said.
