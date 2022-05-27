Eastern shortstop Berenice Guillen-Mendoza, center, gets Madison-Grant’s Chelsea Bowland out at second base during the championship game of the Class 2A Oak Hill Softball Sectional on Thursday, May 26, 2022. No. 10-ranked M-G won 8-0.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern center fielder Kassidy Fritch scoops up the ball against Madison-Grant in the Oak Hill Sectional final on May 26, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Argylls sock Comets
SOFTBALL: Eastern falls to No. 10 M-G in sectional final
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
CONVERSE — Eastern’s softball team dodged a couple threats in the first two innings against No. 10 Madison-Grant in the championship game of the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional on Tuesday night.
There was no dodging what happened in the fifth.
Madison-Grant No. 7 hitter Chelsea Parker crushed a two-run homer way past the left-center fence to ignite a five-run M-G rally in that frame. The Argylls plated three more runs in the sixth to put the game away. Madison-Grant finished 8-0 winners over the Comets to repeat as sectional champion.
“It’s tough. We had a good run, got some good kids. It’s always hard with seniors,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said. “You see it til the very end. The team played for each other all the way to the end and it doesn’t come out your way — it’s tough.”
Madison-Grant (23-5) sent nine hitters to the plate in the fifth inning and got six hits. The Argylls had two hits in the first inning, but Eastern turned a double play to erase the scoring threat in that frame. They got a runner to second in the second inning, then Eastern pitcher Macy Coan put them down 1-2-3 in the third and fourth before the bottom of the order broke through in the fifth.
“They’ve got some good hitters,” Shively said. “They’re a good hitting team, they’ve been together for a long time. They’ve had a good run so far this year and they can definitely go a long way for the rest of the season.”
The game turned on Parker’s shot, which landed approximately 20 yards beyond the fence.
“Carley Holliday got a single [to lead off the fifth], and one of our best hitters just happens to be batting seventh at this point,” M-G coach Travis Havens said of Parker. “We [the coaches] were calling some numbers, maybe getting [Eastern] to think we were bunting or stealing or whatever. She was hitting away the whole time and she just smoked it.
“[The home run] kind of freed us up a little bit. I think we were a little tight and tense. It’s a tough situation knowing that maybe you’re expected to win, but it gave our pitcher some support finally and then everybody else just kind of followed suit and got several hits after that.”
A single, a sacrifice bunt, and three more singles followed and the Argylls had five runs on the board before the fifth inning ended. Madison-Grant then scored three in the sixth inning on just one hit as an error, a dropped third strike, and two fielder’s choice plays where all runners ended up safe made for a lot of traffic on the bases.
Madison-Grant pitcher Katelynn Duncan limited Eastern to just three hits. Coan went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, and Marina Lee got Eastern’s other hit. The Comets got a runner to third base just twice.
Coan went the distance for Eastern with six earned runs, no walks and a strikeout.
The Comets have just two seniors, starters Berenice Guillen-Mendoza and Baleigh Hullinger. Eastern finishes the season 20-6.
“They learned what it means to play for each other, to play for the name on the front of your jersey, play together, and I’m just really proud,” Shively said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this group of girls.”
