Eastern ace Macy Coan comes to the plate with an offering against Peru on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Coan fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Comets to a 4-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
SOFTBALL: Eastern's Coan shuts out Peru
Eastern pitcher fans 13 in shutout victory
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — The Eastern softball team’s 4-0 victory over Peru on Thursday afternoon was just what the Comets needed. Turns out it was what the Bengal Tigers needed too.
Eastern rode the dominant pitching of junior hurler Macy Coan to victory, aided by some opportunistic hitting.
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Macy Coan pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern ace Macy Coan comes to the plate with an offering against Peru on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Coan fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Comets to a 4-0 win.
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Peru's Amanda Eaglin pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Peru's Jaylah Harlan scoops up the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Macy Coan makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Kassidy Fritch makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Peru's Amanda Eaglin pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Macy Coan pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Cassidy Keene bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Marly Coan heads home to score the first run for the Comets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Peru's Ila Johnson throws to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Maggie Johnson makes the catch at first to get Peru's Ava Caldwell out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Maggie Johnson makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Berenice Guillen-Mendoza makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Cassidy Keene heads to third as she eyes where the ball went and makes sure to avoid a tag. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Eastern's Baleigh Hullinger is safe at home for a run before Peru's Emily Ream can apply the tag. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kassidy Fritch makes the catch for the final out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-22 Eastern vs Peru softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The game was scoreless through three innings before the Comets (14-4-1) struck for a run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Coan helped her cause with an RBI single. The game stayed 1-0 until the home half of the sixth, when the Comets struck for three runs on a bases-clearing, two-out double by Maggie Johnson to seal the win.
“They were super pumped,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said of the Comets. “We’ve been talking a lot about staying in each game, each inning, each pitch, and we’ve had a few games recently where we’ve had tough competitors and that defeats us a little bit, and I have to pull them back in on staying in it the whole time, and they showed up [Thursday].
“They see what they can do when they all play together and they stay in the game, so they’re pretty excited about this win.”
Peru (11-8) entered on a three-game winning streak having put up 48 runs in the past three games but facing Eastern’s ace was a different challenge. Coan threw all seven innings, giving up just three hits while striking out 13 Bengals in a walk-free performance.
“We’re coming off of … three games where we won 16-0 [twice], 16-1, not as competitive, but we told the girls coming in this is a sectional-level opponent for us,” Peru coach Katie Wyant said. “We drew Western in the first round, very first game, so [if] we want to compete in our sectional, we’ve got to compete in games like this. There were good moments, and there were moments where we didn’t attack the ball enough.
“Kudos to Eastern’s pitcher, she threw a heck of a game. She used the strike zone well, attacked it well and our girls caught up with that at times, and then she’d sneak something in and capitalize on that.”
Wyant said the Bengal Tigers can draw on this game when the postseason starts in 10 days by realizing they need to attack the ball early in the count and early in the game. Coan had the Bengals guessing wrong at times, notching five strikeouts looking.
“She did great,” Shively said. “She’s been super hard-working this entire season, really working on her inning endurance, working on some new pitches, understanding my pitch calling strategies, which helps her execute it a lot better. And then having Cassidy Keene behind the plate, they are a great team. It’s almost like they have it figured out, I don’t have to call pitches at this point.”
Eastern scratched out a run in the fourth inning on three straight singles. Marly Coan got it started with a leadoff hit, took third on a single by Keene, and then scored on Macy Coan’s single.
The Comets put the game away with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to lessen the tension of the seventh inning. Keene drew a two-out walk, Macy Coan and Baleigh Hullinger hit back-to-back singles, and Johnson then belted a bases-clearing double.
“That’s something that we push a lot of in practice, especially this late in the season going into sectionals: We’ve got to take the opportunities that we’ve got,” Shively said. “We’re aggressive when we have to be, we’re finding the ball, we’re listening to coaches and we’re trusting coaches. That’s something that’s giving us a lot of extra bases in games like this.”
The two pitchers accounted for five hits on offense. Macy Coan finished 3 for 3 at the plate. Peru’s Amanda Eaglin was 2 for 3.
Eaglin threw all six for the Bengals and had a solid outing until the Comets put the game away in the sixth. She gave up seven hits, four earned runs and struck out six.
