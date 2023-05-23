MONTICELLO — Just over a week ago, Western’s softball team played in a game that was described as their “toughest game of the season” in what ultimately became a 3-1 victory over West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference championship.
On Tuesday, the No. 4-ranked Panthers had no plans of giving the Red Devils any kind of similar life as they defeated West Lafayette in a 10-0 rout in five innings in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s semifinal round.
“We kind of took it personal the first game,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We thought we were the best team and they almost got us. One swing away and they have us so we were focused.”
For freshman Brynley Erb, the offense of the Panthers was the difference maker.
“Our team struggled the last time we played them. We didn’t hit the ball very well, but this game we came out hot on our bats first inning. We had great defensive plays and even when we messed up we had each other’s backs,” Erb said.
Hot bats are one of many ways to describe the tear that the Panthers went on as they opened the game with a four-run lead after the first inning with Chloe Linn’s grounder chalking the initial run for Western.
From there, it was all Panthers, all night.
A line drive from Kyndal Mellady followed by an RBI from Sienna Stone helped give them the cushion they needed, but it was the two-run homer by Erb in the second inning that took the life out of the Red Devils early.
“It kind of just boosted my confidence a little bit,” Erb said of her 19th homer of the season. “I struggled off of [WL pitcher Izzy Ascarelli] last time I played her and she beat me a couple of times and it kind of just set our team off that inning and it just gave us the momentum we needed.”
Fellow freshman Jocelyn Jeffers put the finishing touches on Western’s runaway victory with a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth.
Clouse said Ascarelli had his team’s attention after the previous matchup. She held the Panthers to just four hits in that game.
“This was our toughest game of the year in the conference championship game. … We worked really hard hitting today to make adjustments to [Ascarelli’s] offspeed pitches. I thought we did a lot better job of handling that this time versus last time,” Clouse said.
Chloe Linn pitched all five innings for the Panthers and struck out five batters while allowing four hits.
Western (28-1) advances to face Twin Lakes (8-19) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.