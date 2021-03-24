When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, softball took a hit. The spring sports season was called off. A year later, teams are back on the diamond and eager to get going.
“It’s like Christmas morning for them,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “We practiced all offseason in the gym and when we finally get to go outside and have a countdown for our first game, it’s real and it’s super exciting. The kids are enjoying it and you can see a different level of energy that’s there.”
Taylor coach Robert McGuire said he could tell how ready the Titans were to get back to playing based on their attention to detail in practice.
“They were really hungry to play and they’ve really showed it,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “They listen, they work hard, they’re just ready to play. They’re just fired up and ready to play.”
Kokomo coach Mike Susong said the year-long layoff taught players and coaches “not to take this for granted.” The Kats had the best record in Howard County in 2019 and lead off our preview of the 2021 season.
KOKOMO
When we last left off, Kokomo had wrapped up a 17-7 season in 2019. Seniors led the way at the plate and in the pitching circle. New leaders take over now and a lot of young players will play important roles.
While the Wildkats return just a pair of .300 hitters, they look to take a big step at the plate.
“We can hit,” Susong said. “I really think we will be very good offensively. We look really good in the cage. We looked really good in our preseason scrimmages. I think that will definitely be a strength for us.
“Defensively, we’re very young, but the kids are very skilled. It’ll be kind of a different experience with that. We could start two freshmen in the infield and a sophomore. None of those kids have played varsity softball, but they are very skilled. They’ve played travel ball.”
At catcher is the leading returning hitter in senior Jannessa Reece, who hit .350 as a sophomore and has grown into a team leader since. At first base is senior Sarah Stonebraker, who is slated for the cleanup hitter spot. Freshman Liliana Lamberson is at second base, with junior Kennedy Huckeby another option there. Sophomore Kami Shoemaker is at shortstop.
Third base and left field will be manned by a mixture of three players: freshman Jordan Thatcher; junior Brooke Hughes; and senior Malori Nichols. Huckeby is in right field, and junior Karley Trine is in center after hitting .333 as a freshman.
Others who can slide into roles are junior indifleder Macenzie VanWinkle, and freshman outfielders/baserunners Emma Fowler and Dani Tate.
In the pitching circle, junior Bayli Reed returns to the rotation after posting an ERA of 1.62 in 13 innings as a freshman. Adding to a wealth of pitching options are hard-throwing freshman Gwen Hand, and sophomores Carly Patterson and Elizabeth Lytle.
“I have seven pitchers in the program,” Susong said. “I’ve never had anywhere close to that.
“Bayli has the most experience, but I don’t see us having an ace per se. They’re all pretty good pitchers so I think we’ll split time at that position and use whoever is being the most effective.”
Kokomo is unproven but enthused.
“I think we’ve got quite a bit of talent that could be really good,” Susong said. “We have some older players that have some experience and we have some younger players that have to prove themselves. I think it’s going to be beneficial. The team chemistry is good. The girls all get along.
Kokomo opened Monday with a loss at Fishers. In addition, the Kats’ schedule includes New Palestine, Hamilton Southeastern, Leo, Pendleton Heights and North Central Conference foes McCutcheon and Harrison.
“Our schedule is one of the toughest around. Those teams are going to push us,” Susong said. He said it’s important that the Kats focus on “finding a way to compete and see where we are at the end of the year.
“Ultimately, we want to compete for a conference championship and a sectional championship would be our goals.”
• Kokomo opened Monday with a 12-2 loss at Fishers. Nichols had a triple, a run and an RBI. Thatcher and Huckeby had Kokomo’s other hits.
WESTERN
Two springs removed from an 18-8 campaign, the Panthers return to the diamond with just three everyday players among their six varsity returners.
“We do have a lot of inexperienced girls in terms of playing together at Western, but luckily the majority of these girls play year round on some real quality travel teams,” Western coach Chris Tuberty said. “That’s a benefit. Their softball skills are high. It’s just taken some time to get playing together well.”
With a lot of new players come new strengths and style of play.
“Years ago we were kind of known for hitting home runs,” Tuberty said. “Now we’re trying to maintain our culture and find out our new identity. We’re going to be a team more built on speed. We’re going to have some depth at pitching. We’ll go four deep and could bring up as many as six total people to pitch at the varsity level. So [strengths are] speed and some depth at positions, also versatility.”
Western’s most experienced pitcher is junior Morgan Ousley, who threw 74 1/3 innings as a freshman with 76 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.96. Also mixing in in the circle are freshman Chloe Linn, senior Sadie Harding and senior Kinzie Conaway.
Freshman Madden Wells is at third base. Harding is at shortstop. Second base is up for grabs with freshman Chloe Hunt, junior Mickey Irwin and sophomore Kieli Fogg competing for the spot. Conaway and junior Emily King will combine to man first base. Sophomore Kyndal Mellady is the catcher.
Sophomore Maisy Harlow is in right field. Senior Izzy Johnson is in center. Hunt, Irwin, Fogg and senior Abbi Wheeler are all options for left.
Harding belted hits at a .595 clip in 2019 with 21 extra-base hits. Ousley hit .449 with 12 extra-base hits. Irwin hit .379, Conaway hit .359 and Johnson hit .349.
“We’re still focusing on contact and batting average, but our identity will have changed,” Tuberty said. Western hit 47 homers and 71 doubles in 2019. “Something I really like is we may not hit for the power that we did, but we could better our batting average and have more speed 1-to-9 on the bases.”
Western opens the season April 5 at home against West Lafayette.
“Our goal is always to compete for all the championships we play for,” Tuberty said. “We have the Howard County, the Hoosier Conference, we’re going to go up this year and play in the Mishawaka Tournament, and obviously sectional. We had a team meeting and made sure all our girls understood what our goals were in Western softball, and that’s to compete for championships.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Purple Tigers had an experienced crew ready to compete last season and are still loaded with experience now that they get to resume action. Ten players are back from a team that went 16-7 in 2019.
“They’re just ready to play really,” NW coach Chris Walker said. “I think our pitching will be good and I’ve really been happy with the hitting so far.
“We were looking forward to last season happening, for sure. I think the freshman that we would have had last year, we thought that they really would have been able to help us.”
That class gets a delayed start but now adds to a team that has already established a high bar offensively.
“We plan on being faster and more aggressive,” Chris Walker said. “The last season [2019] they beat the team batting average, slugging, on-base [records] so they have the goal of raising that up a little bit higher.”
Northwestern returns three players who hit .400 or better and another three who hit in the .300s.
Sharing catcher duties are junior Jaci Elson and senior Alivia Hughes. Elson hit .431 as a freshman. Junior Bailey Henry is at first base. Sophomore Katelyn Graves is at second. Senior Ellie Boyer is at shortstop and junior Megan York is moving into third. Butler recruit Boyer hit .471 as a sophomore with 40 hits, 30 runs scored, 26 RBIs and 18 extra-base hits.
Junior Adi Altman is in left field after hitting .387 as a freshman with 21 runs scored, 21 runs driven in, and 10 doubles. Junior Morgan Walker (.356 average as a freshman) is at center field. The right field spot will be manned by whichever pitcher isn’t in the circle that game.
Pitching are junior Jaylyn Harrison and senior Jamie Graves. Harrison, a swimming standout, had an ERA of 3.69 in 62 2/3 innings as a freshman. At the plate she hit .400 with eight extra-base hits. Graves had an ERA of 3.20 in 35 innings as a sophomore, and hit .359.
“I think Jaylyn’s swimming has made her a lot stronger pitching-wise and hitting-wise,” Chris Walker said. “Jamie Graves has been working on it the past two summers.”
The Tiger skipper hopes it comes together to make an impact on individual charts and team goals.
“I think we have a couple girls that can get some of the individual season records and obviously conference and sectional is always at the top of the list,” he said.
“I think they’re very capable. I know for sure they want it too. There’s definitely a let’s-quit-practice-and-start-playing [mentality] because they haven’t played in so long together.”
Northwestern’s first game is April 6 at home against Oak Hill.
EASTERN
The Comets look to hit the ground running. Eastern’s squad was young in 2019 when it went 10-14 and shared the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. Now Eastern has a wealth of experience despite missing the 2020 campaign.
“In that two-year span we lost two seniors, one starter, so really we have everybody back and we have an incoming class of sophomores, they’ve really dedicated themselves to developing their craft,” Bratcher said.
“I think [our strength] is our experience. We have five seniors this year, those five seniors … when they were freshmen they were starting. That’s been a huge help for us in the leadership perspective. And in the field they’ve been through those battles — as well as the junior group. We’ve been there, we know how to win, that’s a huge help for us.”
Senior catcher Hope Smith had emerged as an offensive force in the 2019 season. She hit .549 as a sophomore with a school-record 45 hits including 15 doubles, and drove in 38 runs.
Another catching option is sophomore Cassidy Keene, who can also line up at third. Another third base option is senior Sara Mann. At shortstop are three sophomores. Macy Coan and Allison Delgado are options there when not pitching, and Kassidy Fritch can take that spot. Junior Laynie Ayres is at second base. And Senior Emily Benson is at first. She hit .311 with 18 RBIs as a sophomore.
Senior Emily Belt is at center field. She ripped hits at a .456 clip as a sophomore with 26 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 11 doubles. Candidates for the corner outfield spots are juniors Baleigh Hullinger and Berenice Mendoza, and freshman Kendall Wilson.
Senior Dee Ayres returns to the pitching circle. She was Eastern’s primary pitcher as a sophomore and had a 4.10 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings. At the plate she hit .290 and had a school-record 37 runs scored.
Eastern expects all three pitchers to be strong. Bratcher said the Comet staff is a “three-headed monster. A lot of teams have an ace. We have three.
“I feel confident in saying we have three [No.] 1s this year as opposed to just one and a couple extra throwers.”
The Comets had a lot of players play club ball last offseason after the spring season was canceled and Bratcher feels the team is ahead of the pace of what would be expected to start the season. As a result, the team is ambitious. The Comets have stated goals to repeat as HHC champs and advance in the postseason.
“We want to get in the sectional championship game and hopefully go further in the tournament,” he said.
• Eastern opened Tuesday with a 21-0 five-inning victory at Southwood. Smith had a huge game of two homers, two triples and nine RBIs. Delgado had two doubles, two singles and was the winning pitcher. She threw all five innings with 10 strikeouts, two hits and no walks.
Keene homered in her first high school at bat and also had two doubles. Coan and Benson each had three hits and Belt two.
TAYLOR
The Titans have several experienced players back from two seasons ago and a lot of options in the pitching circle. Skipper Robert McGuire thinks the team has improved in all areas as the Titans return following a 5-13 campaign in 2019.
McGuire said the team’s strengths are “all around.”
“They’re going to hit the ball very well ,” McGuire said. “In my opinion as the coach, our fielding is better than what it was two years ago — our defense I guess you would say. And our pitching staff is very stacked and very strong.
“We’re carrying four pitchers. Two of them have pitched high school level and two of them are new. [The newcomers] are both lefties, so our pitching is solid. I just think all-around we are a better squad.”
Senior Maddie Uncapher leads a four-player pitching staff, that also includes junior Kate Glaze, a move-in from Western, sophomore Miranda Saldana, and freshman Jadyn Underwood. Maddie Uncapher pitched 55 1/3 innings two seasons ago, with a 6.20 ERA. Offensively she is the returning leading hitter after hitting .261.
Underwood is stationed at first base when not pitching. Junior Maci Pyle is taking over the catcher spot. Senior Olivia Uncapher will be the anchor of the infield. Glaze is at shortstop.
Senior Abigail Pyle is a defensive leader at center field. Junior Alana Johnson and Saldana will slide in where they’re needed. Further utility options are sophomores Aleen Resendez, Hailie Bentley, Lilli Morgan and freshman Abigail Bentley.
“I had one of the girls ask me, ‘What is your goal coach’ and I’m always going to say the same statement every year: My goal is state,” McGuire said. “I aim high.
“And with these kids, I was telling my coaches just the other day I believe we are better defensively and I know 100 percent we are better offensively. I believe we have an opportunity to get conference [the HHC] and do some damage in sectional play and on. But we’re going to have to take it one day at a time and go that way.”
Taylor opens today at Southwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.