Northwestern’s softball team set the pace in Howard County last season, powering to the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional title and finishing 24-7 after exiting in the regional round.
As the 2022 campaign begins, four of the Tigers’ top five hitters return, which includes primary pitcher Jaylyn Harrison, as Northwestern tries to fill holes left by graduation in order to challenge for hardware again.
Northwestern coach Chris Walker said his hopes are “to be able to compete for a conference championship and at least compete in the sectional. They’re definitely going to have to work harder this year.”
Harrison is the No. 1 pitcher again for her senior season. She was 14-5 last season with a 2.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts against just 17 walks in 137 2/3 innings.
“She gave us a lot of innings last year and she’s going to have to give us that many or more this year, but she’s up for the challenge,” Walker said.
In the outfield are senior left fielder Ady Altman (.376 average last season, a team-high 43 runs, 13 extra-base hits), senior center fielder Morgan Walker (.272, 26 RBIs, 31 runs), and sophomore right fielder Ella Barnett.
The infield features senior Megan York at third base, junior Kate Graves at shortstop (.350), freshman Kendal Ziems, who has the early lead at second base, junior Bailey Henry at first base (.411, team-high 44 RBIs, 17 extra-base hits, 32 runs), and senior Jaci Elson at catcher (.436, 32 RBIs). Harrison hit .487 with 36 RBIs and 18 extra-base hits.
Three freshmen provide more options: Oliveah Johns; Caitlyn Pounds; and Kira Pyle.
Henry will be the No. 2 pitcher and Graves No. 3.
“I think we’ll be good hitting,” Chris Walker said. “I think our pitching will be good. I think our defense will be pretty good too – it just may struggle at the beginning of the year a little bit.”
The Tigers open Tuesday at Oak Hill. Below we go around the horn to preview the rest of the Howard County squads.
EASTERN
New coach Carly Shively joins a program that finished 25-6 last season, winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference before falling in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Tipton Sectional.
“I think they’ll be good at playing together – that’s a huge thing,” Shively said. “We’ve got skill, but we had a hard lesson in our scrimmage against Kokomo. We just kind of fell apart. Communication wasn’t there so we had to have a back-to-the-point practice the day after that. It’s a completely different team now, very coachable. Them playing together and pushing each other will drive them a long way this year.”
The Comets started the season with wins over Western and Kokomo before pausing for spring break.
Eastern is well-stocked. Back to the pitching circle are juniors Macy Coan and Allison Delgado. Coan (10-4) had a 2.05 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings. Delgado (9-2) had a 2.11 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.
Macy Coan hit a team-high .529 last season with 46 runs batted in, 14 doubles, eight triples and eight homers. Junior Cassidy Keene is the catcher. She hit .454 with a co-team-high 57 RBIs, 13 doubles, two triples and a school-record 14 homers.
Sophomore Kendall Wilson has an outfield spot (.286 average last season). Junior Kassidy Fritch is at center field. Freshman Marly Coan is an option catching or at third base. Delgado is a middle infielder when not pitching (.270, 10 extra-base hits). Senior Baleigh Hullinger is in left. Freshman Marina Lee is a first baseman/DH. Sophomore Maggie Johnson is at second. Freshman Katie Hendricks is a courtesy runner. Senior Berenice Mendoza can play shortstop or outfield.
“My hope for the season is they win the last game that they play,” Shively said. “They know that I’m very honest about that. I want them to challenge themselves and never have to question if they put their best effort in each day. It’s been said to me that Eastern is the team to beat this year, and I’ve let them know that. The goal is to win the last game we play and only four teams can do that.”
Eastern (2-0) visits Maconaquah on Tuesday.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats fell two runs short of a sectional title last season, falling 5-4 to Harrison for the Class 4A Logansport Sectional title. Now a seasoned group returns, with the aim of improving on that 17-14 season.
“Last year we were really young and I feel like we really got better as the season went along, and so coming into this season we’re looking forward to see what we can do,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We’ve got a more experienced group. I think we’ve got some talent where we can compete with just about anybody.”
The experience starts with an all-senior outfield, which Susong named as the team’s No. 1 strength.
Center fielder Karley Trine hit .333 with six doubles and six homers last season. Right fielder Kennedy Huckeby led in average at .481 with 13 doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs and 33 runs. Left fielder Brooke Hughes hit .450, set a school record with 18 doubles and drove in 31 runs.
Another senior is Macenzie Van Winkle, who is in the mix at first base. Juniors are shortstop Kami Shoemaker (.393, 11 doubles, 39 runs), pitcher/first baseman Carly Patterson, and utility player Kenzie Huckeby.
Sophomores include starting catcher Jordan Thatcher, pitcher Gwen Hand, third baseman/pitcher Taylor Reed (.315), second baseman Liliana Lamberson and outfielder Dani Tate. Freshman Kinley Martin is an infield option.
In the circle, Hand is the primary pitcher. She was 8-7 last season with a 5.08 ERA, throwing 60 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings. Patterson is the next pitching option (4.94 ERA, 19 Ks in 28 1/3 innings) and Reed should get some innings.
“With the growth that we’ve had from last year to this year, I think we are a team that could win 20 games, possibly win the NCC championship and the sectional,” Susong said. “I think that’s within our grasp. We’re going to have to stay together as a team, but those will be our goals starting out. I think we can accomplish all three if we play really well.”
The Kats (1-2) visit Taylor on Wednesday.
WESTERN
Former coach Jim Clouse returns to take over a team that finished 16-13 last season and fell in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final to Northwestern.
“This group is really versatile and has a lot of good athletes,” Clouse said. “We have probably deeper pitching than we’ve had in quite some time.
“We have multiple players at positions that are more than capable of performing on a nightly basis. We won’t just rely on nine starters. We’ll be able to put out different lineups at different times depending on the teams we’re playing.”
The seniors are pitcher/utility Morgan Ousley (.288 average last season), Emily King (.453, 26 RBIs) and left fielder Mickey Irwin (.288). King is catching this season in place of injured Kyndal Mellady, who will miss the season. Juniors are shortstop Kieli Fogg and center fielder Maisy Harlow, who is the leadoff hitter (.396, 30 runs).
Sophomores include outfielder Braylee Acord and second baseman Chloe Hunt (.364), second baseman Avah Williams, first baseman/outfielder Sienna Stone, third baseman Madden Wells (.404, 24 RBIs), pitcher Chloe Linn, and pitcher Jacey Leisure. Freshmen are third baseman Kylie Miller, utility player Kamryn Garber, and catcher Lexi Dollens.
Ousley is the No. 1 pitcher (3.91 ERA, 86 Ks in 82 1/3 innings), Linn is No. 2 (3.88 ERA, 63 Ks in 57 2/3 innings) and Leisure and Miller will also see innings. Ousley and Linn each picked up seven wins last season.
“I have high hopes for this team, even as young as we are,” Clouse said. “I have high hopes that we’re in contention for the conference and our sectional, although both of them are very tough. I expect to be in games, I expect to challenge or those goals. Obviously we have teams right here in Howard County that you have to be able to beat to do that. Somebody still has to beat Northwestern, and we also have Benton Central in our conference – no easy task at all but I don’t think we’re afraid of that challenge.”
The Panthers (0-1) host Logansport on Tuesday.
TAYLOR
The Titans will have a different look than expected and be young as several seniors are unavailable. One moved out of state, another didn’t return to the squad, and Alana Johnson is out this season after a relapse of leukemia. She’s attending school online as she undergoes treatment.
“It was a shock of losing so many seniors but the freshmen have come in and they’re working hard and they’re going to have to play a lot of minutes,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “It’s going to be a young team but like I told them last [week], this is still varsity softball and we’ve got to learn to get better.”
One senior remains in shortstop Kate Glaze, the leading hitter after hitting .408 last season with 20 extra-base hits. Juniors are pitcher/first baseman Miranda Saldana, outfielder Lilli Morgan, and Kokomo move-in Kyra Cane.
Sophomores include pitcher/first baseman Jayden Underwood, and move-in Jo Glaze, who played at Western last season. Freshmen are outfielder and likely leadoff hitter Mallory Saldana, second baseman Makynzi Reed, third baseman Ma’Leigha Smith, and catcher Lilli Spane.
Former Titan ace Shaelah Eliason is working with pitchers Miranda Saldana and Underwood, both lefties, and McGuire sees improvement. After a 5-19 season that ended in the opening round of the Class 2A Tipton Sectional, McGuire hopes a new-look team can contend in the HHC and in the state tournament.
“The strength of my team is the hitting. No doubt about it I’ve got some strong hitters,” McGuire said. “And my pitching. My pitching is going to be some of the best in the conference. Hopefully my pitching and hitting will take us pretty far.”
The Titans host Kokomo on Wednesday.
