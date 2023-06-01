Howard County is well represented on the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana’s 2023 all-state and all-star teams.
For all-state, the SCAI had first, second and third teams for 4A and 3A schools and the same for 2A and 1A schools. Each of the groupings had a maximum five players from each of the five districts for a maximum of 25 players.
Western freshman Brynley Erb and Eastern senior Macy Coan made first teams — Erb for 4A/3A and Coan for 2A/1A.
Erb helped power the Panthers to a 29-2 record and Hoosier Conference and Sectional 18 titles. In one of the best freshman seasons in state history, Erb batted .667, belted a school-record 21 home runs, drove in 74 runs and scored 64 runs. Through the regional round of the state tournament, she is leading the state in both RBI and runs and is No. 3 in home runs, per MaxPreps.
Coan helped the Comets go 21-5. At the plate, she batted .452, drove in a team-high 37 runs and shared the team lead in homers with six. In the pitching circle, the Marian University commit posted a 1.45 ERA with 255 strikeouts in 140 innings.
Coan was all-state in all three years of her Comet career. After the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID pandemic, she debuted as a sophomore in 2021 and earned a third-team all-state selection. She followed with back-to-back first-team selections.
Four other Howard County players also made this year’s all-state teams.
For 4A/3A, Western junior Chloe Linn and Kokomo senior Kami Shoemaker made the third team. For 2A/1A, Eastern freshman Emillia Andrews made the second team and Comet sophomore Marly Coan made the third team.
Linn batted .417 with eight home runs, and compiled a 14-1 pitching record with a 1.11 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 94.2 innings. Shoemaker batted .429 with a team-high 31 runs in 24 games for the 14-13 Kats.
Andrews led the Comets in batting (.494) and runs (39). Marly Coan batted .358 with and 30 RBI and she shared the team lead in homers with six.
ALL-STARS
In addition, Macy Coan and Shoemaker made the 22-player North team for the annual North-South senior all-star series. The showcase is set for June 24 at Indiana University.
Shoemaker is injured and will not play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.