The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 37th annual Softball State Tournament. There are 372 teams in this year's tournament.

Sectional action runs May 23-28 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 31 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 4. The four state championship games will be played June 10-11 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at McCutcheon

G1: Logansport vs. McCutcheon.

G2: Kokomo vs. Harrison

G3: Lafayette Jeff vs. G1 winner

G4: Championship

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

G1: Western vs. Peru

G2: West Lafayette vs. Benton Central

G3: Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes

G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

Class 2A at Wabash

G1: Rochester vs. Tipp. Valley

G2: Manchester vs. Lewis Cass

G3: Whitko vs. G1 winner

G4: Wabash vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Oak Hill

G1: Madison-Grant vs. Taylor

G2: Tipton vs. Eastern

G3: Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook

G4: Blackford vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

Class A at Rossville

G1: Frontier vs. Carroll

G2: Rossville vs. Sheridan

G3: Clinton Central vs. South Newton

G4: Tri-County vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

Class A at Daleville

G1: Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

G2: Southern Wells vs. Daleville

G3: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner

G4: Tri-Central vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

