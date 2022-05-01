The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 37th annual Softball State Tournament. There are 372 teams in this year's tournament.
Sectional action runs May 23-28 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 31 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 4. The four state championship games will be played June 10-11 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at McCutcheon
G1: Logansport vs. McCutcheon.
G2: Kokomo vs. Harrison
G3: Lafayette Jeff vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
G1: Western vs. Peru
G2: West Lafayette vs. Benton Central
G3: Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes
G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
Class 2A at Wabash
G1: Rochester vs. Tipp. Valley
G2: Manchester vs. Lewis Cass
G3: Whitko vs. G1 winner
G4: Wabash vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Oak Hill
G1: Madison-Grant vs. Taylor
G2: Tipton vs. Eastern
G3: Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook
G4: Blackford vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
Class A at Rossville
G1: Frontier vs. Carroll
G2: Rossville vs. Sheridan
G3: Clinton Central vs. South Newton
G4: Tri-County vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
Class A at Daleville
G1: Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
G2: Southern Wells vs. Daleville
G3: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner
G4: Tri-Central vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
