Kokomo catcher Jordan Thatcher tags out McCutcheon’s Katie Rose at the plate for the last out in the top of the sixth inning of a North Central Conference softball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Kokomo. Each team had a runner thrown out at home in the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
SOFTBALL: Mavs clip Kats in extra innings
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Whichever way the scoreboard tilted at the end of the McCutcheon-Kokomo softball game Wednesday afternoon, the loser was going to feel like it left runs on the table.
The Wildkats and Mavericks staged an all-action game, with McCutcheon building a big lead, Kokomo chipping away and eventually tying to force extra innings, and then McCutcheon finally winning with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth for a 9-7 victory over Kokomo.
1 of 42
Kokomo catcher Jordan Thatcher tags out McCutcheon’s Katie Rose at the plate for the last out in the top of the sixth inning of a North Central Conference softball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Kokomo. Each team had a runner thrown out at home in the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kinley Martin celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kennedy Huckeby slides to third but gets out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Dani Tate bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Jordan Thatcher runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Jordan Thatcher cheers as her bunt sends her to second base and earns teammate Kinley Martin a run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes heads to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kinley Martin smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes throws the ball in from the outfield. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Gwen Hand pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Taylor Reed bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Dani Tate heads home to score a run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kami Shoemaker throws the ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kami Shoemaker scoops up the ball after a hit. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Karley Trine makes a catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Gwen Hand pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball
1 of 42
Kokomo catcher Jordan Thatcher tags out McCutcheon’s Katie Rose at the plate for the last out in the top of the sixth inning of a North Central Conference softball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Kokomo. Each team had a runner thrown out at home in the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kinley Martin celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kennedy Huckeby slides to third but gets out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Dani Tate bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Jordan Thatcher runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Jordan Thatcher cheers as her bunt sends her to second base and earns teammate Kinley Martin a run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes heads to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kinley Martin smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Brooke Hughes throws the ball in from the outfield. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Gwen Hand pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Taylor Reed bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Dani Tate heads home to score a run for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kami Shoemaker throws the ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Kami Shoemaker scoops up the ball after a hit. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Karley Trine makes a catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kokomo's Gwen Hand pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-20-22 Kokomo vs McCutcheon softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It’s always fun to play [Kokomo coach] Mike Susong,” McCutcheon coach Kelsey Wides said. “I like him a lot. I think he has a really good program. So we know it’s going to be a tight game regardless. We preach that it doesn’t matter who gets it done, as long as somebody does. The big thing is not looking for that big hit, but stringing some things together and chipping away at it.”
Kenzie Standerfer was the one with the key hit for McCutcheon. She hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth to push the Mavericks over the top. Relief pitcher Katie Rose then struck out all three Kokomo batters in the bottom of the ninth to end the North Central Conference game.
“The thing about the last inning is we shouldn’t have been there,” Susong said. “We had several chances to win the game in regulation and then in the eighth, and so we shouldn’t have been in that situation.
“We really competed. We fell behind early, competed and we came back. The girls fought hard. We executed some bunts and made some good things happen, and then a couple costly mistakes and don’t get our runs in and we get beat in the ninth. Credit to McCutcheon, it was a nice hit and getting the runs across, but we really should have ended it sooner.”
McCutcheon (4-2, 2-1 NCC) put four runs on the board in the top of the third inning to take a 6-2 lead and force Kokomo to chase the rest of regulation. The Kats (3-7, 0-2 NCC) took a big step back in the game when freshman Kinley Martin clubbed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to tighten the score to 6-5 McCutcheon.
McCutcheon added a run in the top of the sixth for a 7-5 lead and Kokomo answered with a run off a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame to head into the seventh again down just one run. Then in the seventh, Martin came up big again. She hit a leadoff double and two batters later scored on a bunt by Jordan Thatcher to tie the game at 7-all.
The Kats kept pushing to end the game in the seventh and had two runners in scoring position. A sharply hit ball up the middle could have scored the winner, but Kokomo’s runner departing second base was called for interference on the shortstop, negating a run and registering the second out of the frame.
“That was a ground ball kind of up the middle, our shortstop coming in and having that interference call was big there because that would have been a tough play for her,” Wides said. “But that runner got in the way so it worked out for us.”
Susong had no complaint with the ruling.
“It was interference,” he said. “As a coach, I take responsibility. I should have told her to just stand on second base. She doesn’t need to run anywhere because the winning run’s at third. But it happened and we still had an opportunity to get the run home and we didn’t get it done.”
In the eighth inning, Kokomo’s Kennedy Huckeby got a leadoff single but was later caught in a rundown between second and third to end the last Kat threat.
The Kats had a whopping 15 hits. Huckeby was 3 for 4 with three singles and a walk. Brooke Hughes was also 3 for 4 with three singles and was on deck when McCutcheon got the last out. Martin had two extra-base hits. Karley Trine and pitcher Gwen Hand each singled and doubled. Thatcher had an RBI triple. Hand threw all nine innings and took the loss.
“Kinley Martin played really well,” Susong said. “Playing with the schedule that we play, she’s really competing and doing a good job.
“I thought our approach at the plate was really good. We played well for most of the game, it’s just those costly mistakes — we made three baserunning errors and I got a runner thrown out at home plate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.