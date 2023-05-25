Western’s Brynley Erb, right, is greeted at home by teammates after belting her second home run in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final Thursday, May 25, 2023. Western beat Twin Lakes 10-0 to win its first sectional title since 2016.
Western pitcher Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter in the sectional title game against Twin Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Twin Lakes.
Western’s Brynley Erb, right, is greeted at home by teammates after belting her second home run in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final Thursday, May 25, 2023. Western beat Twin Lakes 10-0 to win its first sectional title since 2016.
Western pitcher Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter in the sectional title game against Twin Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Twin Lakes.
MONTICELLO — Exactly one year ago, at the exact same location, on May 25, 2022, Western’s softball players trudged off the Twin Lakes field and into summer stinging from an unexpected defeat. The expectations they had in that 21-win season crashed to earth when they were eliminated by Northwestern, again.
It took a year to put that feeling to rest.
Western rocked Twin Lakes 10-0 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to win the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional championship in six innings. Panther No. 5 hitter Chloe Linn ended the game with a two-run double that triggered the 10-run mercy rule, clinched the sectional title, and halted years of frustration for the Panthers.
Coach Jim Clouse signals victory as Brynley Erb, who was intentionally walked, scores on a hit from Chloe Linn in the 6th. Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Emma Roe scores at the end as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Brynley Erb, right, is greeted at home by teammates after belting her second home run in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final Thursday, May 25, 2023. Western beat Twin Lakes 10-0 to win its first sectional title since 2016.
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Brynley Erb hits back to back home runs as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western pitcher Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter in the sectional title game against Twin Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes Cydney Wert is tagged by Western's Chloe Linn on a short hit. Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Linn sacrifices herself as her team scores the winning run as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Linn cheers as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Brynley Erb hits back to back home runs as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Sectional Champs: Western beats Twin Lakes
Coach Jim Clouse signals victory as Brynley Erb, who was intentionally walked, scores on a hit from Chloe Linn in the 6th. Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Emma Roe scores at the end as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Brynley Erb, right, is greeted at home by teammates after belting her second home run in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final Thursday, May 25, 2023. Western beat Twin Lakes 10-0 to win its first sectional title since 2016.
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Brynley Erb hits back to back home runs as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western pitcher Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter in the sectional title game against Twin Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes Cydney Wert is tagged by Western's Chloe Linn on a short hit. Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Linn sacrifices herself as her team scores the winning run as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Linn cheers as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Brynley Erb hits back to back home runs as Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western wins the sectional championship 10-0 on May 25, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“This has been years to come,” Western pitcher Kylie Miller said. Miller threw a no-hitter in the sectional title game. “Obviously last year wasn’t a great feeling for us so we’ve had that on our backs the whole year, but this feels amazing.”
The No. 4-ranked Panthers now take a 29-1 record into regional competition, where they’ll visit No. 8 Hanover Central in a one-game regional on Tuesday. It was Western’s first sectional title since 2016.
Western earned that long bus ride with a command performance on Thursday. Miller allowed nothing — a perfect game denied only by an error on a sharp grounder in the third inning — and Western’s batters kept taking more and more ground from Twin Lakes (8-20).
Brynley Erb got the Panthers on the board with a solo home run to left field with two outs in the first inning.
“Oh, it’s so relieving,” Miller said of Erb staking the Panthers to an early lead. “It takes a huge weight off our shoulders and allows us to play more free and just play our game and not focus on pushing for runs.”
It was Erb’s 20th homer of her freshman campaign.
“It feels amazing to know that I could help them that way, get us going with two outs in the first inning, just really help the team get going,” Erb said.
She and the Panthers were just getting started.
Western added another run in the second inning. Kyndal Mellady belted a ball to the outfield that went for a two-base error. Two batters later, Sienna Stone plated pinch runner Rylynn Gibbs with a single for a 2-0 lead. Another error put a Panther on base in the third inning, and Erb was up next. She smashed a two-run homer to center field for a 4-0 lead.
Western scored two more runs in the fourth inning. Stone got the rally started from the 8 spot with a single. Leadoff hitter Maisy Harlow followed with an RBI double, and Chloe Hunt hit an RBI single for a 6-0 lead.
After a silent fifth inning, Western put the game away in the sixth. No. 9 hitter Kamryn Garber got the rally moving with a single, stole second, and then scored on another Harlow double. Hunt followed with another RBI single for an 8-0 advantage. Erb and Miller both walked to load the bases and TL was in serious trouble without an out.
Linn’s double then plated two runs and finished the game with runners still in motion on the basepaths.
“There hasn’t been a better team at Western since I’ve been around that can hit the ball like we can, and not just the top four or five, all the way through the lineup,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “Sienna Stone, huge again [Thursday] with two big hits. As we adjusted a little bit through the first time [through the order] — I thought we had some pretty poor at-bats the first time through, other than Brynley’s — but we came back and started hitting and we kind of really got on [Twin Lakes’ pitcher] there towards the end.”
Erb said that by the third time through the order, the Panther batters knew what to do against Twin Lakes starter McKenna Wilson.
“We saw the pitcher more, we knew what she was throwing more, we knew what to lay off of and we knew what pitch to place,” she said.
Western piled up 11 hits.
“Kudos to the kids,” Clouse said. “They play so hard and don’t get down. We had a slow start for us, but we didn’t get down, we kept battling, we scratched out a few runs early and they kept coming and kept coming and kept coming. It’s going to take somebody pretty good to beat us.”
As runs piled up, Twin Lakes’ odds of pulling an upset diminished. Miller wasn’t allowing anything. She faced one batter over the minimum, dealt no walks, and struck out nine in her no-hitter.
“Her spin was amazing,” Erb said of Miller. “She knew what to work on the right counts, she was really hitting her corners, and she just caught them off guard a lot.”
Miller said “everything” was working.
“My spin pitches were working really well,” she said. “I feel like I was able to stay focused and calm on the mound. I had great spin, my speed was up, so everything was working.”
The Panthers won all three sectional games by shutout. They rolled Northwestern 25-0 in the opening round and beat West Lafayette 10-0 in the semifinal.
“What could I say about our pitching? 45 runs and no runs [against],” Clouse said. “We didn’t give up a single run in the sectional, quite a tribute to our pitchers, and then Kylie comes through with a no-hitter in the championship game. It’s been a great season and I don’t expect it to end soon.”
