Western’s Kieli Fogg reacts as she approaches her teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of the Panthers’ game against Cass on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Russiaville. Western beat Cass 14-0 in five innings.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western pitcher Kylie Miller comes to a plate with an offering against Cass on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Panther sophomore fired a no-hitter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
No. 1 with a bullet
SOFTBALL: Miller throws no-hitter as No. 1 Western pounds Cass
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — So Kylie, what do the Western softball players call home runs?
“Bomb’s a good one that we use a lot,” Western pitcher Kylie Miller said, thinking, turning that over in her mind, trying to recall the team’s favorite terms. “The Bomb Squad has been a big one this year. Hitting tanks. I think those are the two main ones.”
Miller watched three bombs, or tanks — pick your word — fly over the fence Tuesday. She made sure none of them happened when Western was on defense. In fact, she made sure Lewis Cass’ batters didn’t get any hits of any sort, be they one base or four.
Miller threw a no-hitter, punctuating her first no-no this season by striking out the side in the fifth inning to end Western’s 14-0 Hoosier Conference East Division victory. The sophomore previously threw a no-hitter last season.
PHOTOS: Western vs Cass softball
“I thought Kylie was in control of the strike zone all night long. Even her misses were close,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “She was ahead in every count, that’s one of those things that we always try to work on with our pitchers is staying in front, and she was ahead of every batter. First-pitch strikes are a big deal. I thought she was spot on and she’s just getting better as the year goes on, and that’s a good sign for us.”
Miller had 10 strikeouts and faced one batter over the minimum. She dealt a walk to the third batter of the game.
“I think my spin’s working really well,” Miller said. “Change-up’s always my main one that I go to, but all my spins are working well and I was throwing pretty hard [Tuesday], so that’s always good.”
She turned on the gas to end the game, blasting balls through the hitting zones of Cass’ last three batters which left the Kings swinging through air. Western made some defensive changes in the last half inning and she didn’t let the Kings test the new-look defense.
“It’s nice knowing that no matter who we have anywhere, we still have a good defense behind me, but I just had one goal in mind, just to get through that last inning,” she said.
It was an ideal end to a game that Miller had stressed over going in. Once it got rolling however, Miller’s confidence grew.
“As soon as it started, I felt good,” she said. “Bats were on fire and my defense behind me was good.”
Western started with three runs in the first inning. No. 2 batter Chloe Hunt got the scoreboard spinning with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, and a third run scored on the second of back-to-back Cass errors.
The runs kept coming. Miller plated a run in the second with a single, and Chloe Linn drove in one with a sacrifice fly. In the third, Maisy Harlow’s deep triple to right went off an outfielder’s glove to drive in another run and give Western a 6-0 lead. The Panthers then blew the game wide open with eight runs in the fourth.
Linn singled in a run, then the Panthers loaded the bases and Kieli Fogg launched a grand slam to put the 10-run rule in effect. Four batters later Brynley Erb’s was at the plate, and the power-hitting freshman pounded a three-run homer that went way past the fence. Way past. It was her 11th bomb/tank of the season and the team’s 35th.
“It’s so relaxing not having to stress about throwing the right pitches and knowing that no matter what I do on the mound, my offense is going to have my back,” Miller said.
The Panthers are rolling. They’re 14-0 and 7-0 in the HC East, with a return date at Cass today. With Tuesday’s win, the Panthers wrapped up the division and a spot in the HC title game on May 12. It was a big win, but Clouse would like to have put more pressure on Cass sooner.
“I thought our bats were a little slow,” Clouse said. “We didn’t really get off to a great start offensively, didn’t feel like our focus was as good as it needs to be moving forward, but they came along. Big home run by Kieli Fogg.”
The Panthers also took the top spot in the Class 3A rankings this week when the new poll by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana came out on Monday.
“Somebody wants to be that team that beats us first and we’re going to play every game with a target on our back, so I just want to make sure that when we come out, we’re ready to go from the first pitch,” Clouse said.
So far, Western has put down every threat.
“I don’t think we could do much better,” Miller said. “I’d say we’re on fire right now. Every single girl is contributing, everyone’s doing their part. It’s so much fun more than anything.”
