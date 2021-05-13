Eastern pitcher Macy Coan comes to the plate with an offering during the Comets’ game against Western on Wednesday at Russiaville. Coan pitched a complete game to lead the Class 2A No. 4 Comets to a 4-0 victory over the Panthers.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
SOFTBALL: No. 4 Eastern blanks Western for 20th win
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Little things added up to a big inning for Eastern’s softball team Wednesday night at Western. That led to a big victory, and a big milestone for the Comets.
Eastern has put double digits on the scoreboard 16 times this season and Western has 13 times, but the Eastern-Western matchup was scoreless through three innings when the Comets turned three walks, a hit batter and two singles into a three-run inning in the top of the fourth. Eastern went on to finish a 4-0 shutout of the host Panthers.
Eastern's Kendall Wilson makes the catch for an out.
Eastern's Alayna Ayres fields the ball before launching to first for an out.
Eastern's Kassidy Fritch dives to catch the ball in the outfield for an out.
Eastern pitcher Macy Coan comes to the plate with an offering during the Comets’ game against Western on Wednesday at Russiaville. Coan pitched a complete game to lead the Class 2A No. 4 Comets to a 4-0 victory over the Panthers.
Western's Sadie Harding pitches.
Eastern's Allison Delgado makes the catch for an out.
Western's Jacey Leisure pitches.
Eastern's Allison Delgado makes the catch for an out.
Western's Izzy Johnson heads to second.
Western's Madden Wells heads to third.
Western's Izzy Johnson makes the catch for an out.
Western's Chloe Hunt makes the catch for an out.
Western's Sadie Harding fields the ball.
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Eastern softball
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Eastern's Kendall Wilson makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Eastern's Alayna Ayres fields the ball before launching to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Eastern's Kassidy Fritch dives to catch the ball in the outfield for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern pitcher Macy Coan comes to the plate with an offering during the Comets’ game against Western on Wednesday at Russiaville. Coan pitched a complete game to lead the Class 2A No. 4 Comets to a 4-0 victory over the Panthers.
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Sadie Harding pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Eastern's Allison Delgado makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Jacey Leisure pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Eastern's Allison Delgado makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Izzy Johnson heads to second. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Madden Wells heads to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Izzy Johnson makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Chloe Hunt makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Western's Sadie Harding fields the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-12-21 Western vs Eastern softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
With the victory over a Howard County rival, Class 2A No. 4 Eastern is now 20-4. The Comets were 10-14 in 2019 with many of the current players in the lineup as lowerclassmen.
“Twenty-win season for us right now, that’s a huge accomplishment this year,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said.
The Comets struck in the fourth. The rally started when Nos. 3-4 hitters Cassidy Keene and Macy Coan drew back-to-back walks, and Allison Delgado put down a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position. Emmy Benson followed with an RBI single to break the deadlock. After a strikeout, Kendall Wilson was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Emily Belt drew an RBI walk. Leadoff hitter Dee Ayres followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Eastern added a fourth run in the sixth inning with Alayna Ayres starting the rally with a leadoff walk. She advanced to second on Wilson’s sacrifice bunt and took third on a ground out, then came home when Dee Ayres reached on error.
“You’ve got to give Western credit, they played really good defense,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “Their second baseman got about five outs the first few innings. We made some adjustments the second time around at the plate. That helped us.
“We made the plays we needed to. We’re starting to do the little things right — putting the bunt down, getting runners moved when we need to get them moved. I think that makes the difference. Then all of the sudden the little things turns into maybe a mistake on their part, puts pressure on them.”
On the other side, Eastern pitcher Coan and the Comet defense responded every time Western put pressure on the Comets.
“She’s done a great job all year and [Wednesday] night was no different,” Bratcher said of Coan. “She really battled. She didn’t, I don’t think, have her best stuff but defensively we really backed her up well. No doubt about it, they’re a good hitting team so to shut them out [I’m] super proud of her and super proud of our defense.”
Coan got the win, throwing all seven innings with six hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Eastern had five hits but drew an additional six walks. Western starter Jacey Leisure threw 3 2/3 innings and took the loss. She gave up just two hits and three walks and three earned runs with four strikeouts. Sadie Harding entered with two outs in the fourth and pitched the rest of the game for the Panthers with three hits, two walks, an unearned run and a strikeout.
“Our pitchers, credit to them, they kept the big hitters down a bit and defenses played great,” Western coach Chris Tuberty said. “It was a great game for a while, it just came down to walks and errors for us in that fourth inning that really got us. Other than that, I thought the pitchers did a nice job and the defenses.
Kinzie Conaway had a double for Western and Madden Wells was 2 for 3 with two singles. The Panthers (12-8) stranded six runners, including four in scoring position.
“We had six hits … our strikeouts weren’t huge, we just couldn’t deliver a key hit,” Tuberty said. “It was a lot of pop flies and weak ground balls just when we had runners in scoring position. I don’t know how many we left on base but I know it was too many.”
