Northwestern’s Ady Altman (6) is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting a leadoff home run to start the Tigers’ 12-9 victory over Western in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Softball Sectional on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TIGERS ERUPT
SOFTBALL: NW rocks 4 homers, upsets Western to reach final
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
MONTICELLO — On the third pitch of the game, Northwestern leadoff hitter Ady Altman connected hard on a pitch from Western starter Morgan Ousley and deposited the pitch over the fence in center field.
That’s a great way to start a title defense.
Aided by a strong wind to center, Northwestern hit the ball hard all game long, and topped Western 12-9 in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Softball Sectional on Wednesday afternoon to advance to today’s title game.
“I was really nervous because everyone was expecting me to hit a home run and then she threw me a perfect pitch and I knew I could hit one off her because her speed was perfect,” Altman said.
Altman’s fourth tater of the season started a hit parade for the Tigers. Bailey Henry followed with a single, then scored on Jaylyn Harrison’s RBI double. The Tigers staked themselves to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and never relinquished the lead.
Western scored a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Sienna Stone, but Northwestern kept coming. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Jaci Elson got that rally started with a leadoff double, then scored on Harrison’s RBI single. Three batters later, Megan York belted a two-run homer.
Henry plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning for a 7-4 Northwestern lead, and the Tigers pounced for five more runs in the sixth to build a 12-4 lead and a much-needed cushion because Western staged a rally in the bottom of the seventh.
In Northwestern’s half of the sixth, Henry hit a two-run homer and Katelyn Graves smashed a three-run shot.
Early in the season, Western beat Northwestern 8-1 and 14-4 in two Hoosier Conference games. On Wednesday, Northwestern had topped that run output in three innings.
“We actually hit the ball this time, and it was like maybe the second or third week of us playing when we played them, so our defense wasn’t as [strong] as it has been,” Altman said of the regular season contests.
Northwestern coach Chris Walker said the key to Wednesday’s output was “the hitting. We had two really good practices. We had a little team bonding bowling Monday and then came fired up, ready to go.
“They knew they didn’t play their best game that second game [against Western], luckily they forgot about it a little bit. They knew they had more for them than that last game.”
Western went through four pitchers. Ousley lasted just into the second batter before subbing out of the pitching spot due to illness, then subbing out of the game entirely for a few innings until she felt better. Reliever Kylie Miller pitched all three outs of the first inning and threw 2 1/3 overall. Chloe Linn followed and threw 3 1/3 innings And Jacey Leisure finished, getting the last four outs.
“That first inning didn’t beat us — we actually escaped that inning in pretty good shape,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “They just hit the ball. No matter who was pitching and where we threw it, they hit the ball hard. Four home runs. We couldn’t get the top of their order out no matter who was on the mound.
“I didn’t feel like we matched their energy in the game at all until the seventh inning, and then we got fired up pretty good. We have to learn that the rally can’t generate the energy, the energy has to generate the rally. We’ll get better at that.”
Northwestern had the energy and focus it needed from the onset.
“I was kind of worried at first because we were all sleeping on the bus, but then we got hyped up and we were talking about being excited for this game,” Altman said.
Western scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning with runs scoring on a wild pitch, an RBI groundout by Miller, and an RBI double by Linn. In the seventh inning, Western rallied for five runs and brought the tying run to the plate. Linn smashed a two-run homer, Braylee Acord followed with a solo shot and Kami Garber had an RBI groundout.
Northwestern starting pitcher Harrison got the win, throwing six innings before running into trouble in the seventh. Henry relieved and got three straight batters out for the save.
The Tigers got hits at seven spots in the order and all nine got on base at least once, with eight scoring. Altman, Henry and Morgan Walker were each 2 for 4 with a walk. Harrison was 3 for 4 and added a sacrifice fly.
Defending sectional champion Northwestern takes a 15-7 record into tonight’s title game against Benton Central (19-2).
For Hoosier Conference champion Western (21-6), Linn was 3 for 4, Mickey Irwin was 2 for 3 with a walk, Kieli Fogg was 2 for 4, and Chloe Hunt was 2 for 5.
“We had a great season, great group of kids. I’m proud of them,” Clouse said. “They could have laid down in the last inning, and we were one swing away from tying it, so I’m really proud of them for that.”
