Western’s Kami Garber cheers after scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning against West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference softball title game Friday, May 12, 2013, at Russiaville. Garber’s run capped a three-run rally as the undefeated Panthers surged to a 3-1 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western pitcher Chloe Linn picks up Chloe Hunt as Kieli Fogg comes in to join the celebration after the final out of the Hoosier Conference softball title game Friday, May 12, 2013, at Russiaville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
SEIZING THE MOMENT
SOFTBALL: Panthers rally for 3 runs in 6th to take Hoosier Conference title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — A 100-minute softball game for the championship of the Hoosier Conference turned on a pair of tense at-bats, and a frantic series that lasted perhaps 20 seconds.
Trailing 1-0 with an out in the bottom of the sixth inning and runners on first and third, Western No. 8 hitter Sienna Stone hit a grounder to second base to score the tying run and was safe at first when the Red Devils didn’t field the ball cleanly. The Red Devils did regroup to get an out at third base in that sequence, leaving Stone at second.
PHOTOS: Western softball conference champs
Next, Panther No. 9 hitter Kami Garber stepped up to hit right-handed. After two strikes, she moved to the other side of the plate to hit lefty — the same mid-at-bat switch she’d made in her previous trip up to bat, which had resulted in the Panthers’ first hit up until then.
“When I got up there. I was pretty nervous because my coach, Jim Clouse, kept moving me from plate to plate because I’m a switch-hitter,” Garber said.
She knows that lefty slap hitters aren’t usually the ones driving in a lot of runs, but that was her opportunity and she was hungry to show she could.
Garber roped a liner to center, over the infield, which dropped in for a clean single. West Lafayette threw home trying to get the runner from second base, but the throw was well off target and Garber scampered to third. A throw to third got away as soon as she slid in to third, she was up and racing home for another run.
With Garber’s RBI and run, Western had a 3-1 lead, and made that stick, cruising through the seventh inning to win the game and a repeat Hoosier Conference title.
“My adrenaline was just pumping,” Garber said. “Dirt was flying in my face and I just remember getting home and being so excited to greet my teammates.”
Once she slid home, she jumped up with a yell.
“I can’t even explain it,” Garber said. “The energy was just all over. I could feel my head, my heart, my toes. It was just amazing.”
The Panthers closed the door in the seventh. Western pitcher Chloe Linn got a foul out to first base from the first West Lafayette hitter, got a ground out to short stop for the second out, then fanned the last hitter to end the game.
Linn threw her face mask to the ground with oomph, and waited for the mob of jubilant teammates to close in.
“I was in the dugout because I’m the DH,” Stone said. When it ended “we all run out there, we just jump on the pitcher and made a huge pile on our pitcher because she really helped us big time through that game.”
Linn put down the WL 7-8-9 hitters to close out the game. She struck out 14 in seven innings. She gave up four hits, a walk and an earned run, and held WL at bay enough for Western’s offense to strike.
The bottom of Western’s order had come through when it had to, driving in all the Panther runs. Western had just three hits off West Lafayette ace Izzy Ascarelli — two by Garber when she switched lefty, and one from leadoff hitter Maisy Harlow, but the Panthers had worked five walks and Ascarelli hit four batters. Thus, opportunities arose to score even though Ascarelli struck out nine batters.
“We struggled at the plate,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We learned a lesson [Thursday], I hope: that there’s good pitchers out there that can hold us down. But even in that situation, our 8 and 9 hitters come up in a big situation in the bottom of the sixth and account for the rally. It’s something that we have. A lot of teams don’t go that deep, but we’re confident in those kids at the bottom.”
Ascarelli made it tough for the unbeaten Panthers to break through.
“She had very good spin and she just knew how to throw the outside pitch and screwballs and everything,” Garber said. “She was a very, very good pitcher with good spin and it was hard to catch up to.”
The Panthers just put two balls in play over the first four innings. The first hit didn’t come until the fifth, and the sixth was the breakthrough frame.
“It took me two at-bats, fouled off a lot, and especially with the umpire struggling with where he wants [pitches],” Stone said of a shifting strike zone. “So struggled with that, but when your team is screaming for you and everyone’s supporting you and you’re in that DH spot, you really have to come through when you’re put up to bat.”
West Lafayette plated a run in the top of the fifth. Megan Fowler singled to start the rally. Her courtesy runner was bunted to second, and then leadoff hitter Ascarelli hit an RBI single to take the lead. The next batter walked, and after that, Western’s Linn dealt seven straight outs.
“I think she would tell you in the beginning she wasn’t hitting her spots quite as well, but she has a tendency to, just — when things get tougher, she gets tougher, and she just was lights out after that run was scored. She was lights out,” Clouse said.
The victory gave the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers a 23-0 record and the HC title after each side made a perfect 8-0 run through their half of the HC. Class 3A No. 12 West Lafayette fell to 16-6.
“Proud of our girls,” Clouse said. “We’ve been behind before, we’ve had close games before, and we need that going in. We have a tough week next week with really good teams, and that’s what we need to have going into the [sectional] tournament.”
