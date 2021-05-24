The postseason begins this week in IHSAA diamond sports. Softball sectionals begin today and run through Thursday or Friday, depending on the site. Baseball sectionals kick off Wednesday and conclude on May 31. Full schedules are below.
Among local softball squads, Class 3A No. 4-ranked Northwestern gets rolling today when the Purple Tigers square off with Maconaquah in the Twin Lakes Sectional. Peru and Western are also in that sectional. Kokomo opens today against Lafayette Jeff in the Logansport Sectional. Class 2A No. 4 Eastern opens Tipton Sectional play on Tuesday against Eastbrook. Taylor, and Tipton are also in that sectional.
In baseball action, a huge tilt opens the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional on Wednesday as No. 8 Western faces No. 9 Peru in the opening round. Maconaquah and the host Purple Tigers are also in the field. Kokomo heads to the Lafayette Jeff Sectional. Eastern hosts a Class 2A sectional that also includes Taylor and Tipton. Class 2A No. 5 Carroll and Cass are in action in the Wabash Sectional.
Full schedules are below.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A AT LOGAN
Game 1: Lafayette Jeff vs. Kokomo, 5:30 p.m. today G2: Harrison vs. McCutcheon, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday G3: Logansport vs. G1 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday Championship: 6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3A AT TWIN LAKES
G1: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah, 6 p.m. today G2: Peru vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday G3: Benton C. vs. W. Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday G4: Twin Lakes vs. G1 winner, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A AT TIPTON
G1: Taylor vs. Oak Hill, 6 p.m. today G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m. Tuesday G3: Eastbrook vs. Eastern, 7 p.m. Tuesday G4: Tipton vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m. Wednesday G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A AT WABASH
G1: Wabash vs. Cass, 5 p.m. today G2: Whitko vs. Manchester, 7:30 p.m. today G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m. Tuesday G4: Rochester vs. Tipp. Valley, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Championship: 7 p.m. Thursday
CLASS A AT ROSSVILLE
G1: Clinton C. vs. Sheridan, 5 p.m. today G2: Frontier vs. Carroll, 5 p.m. Tuesday G3: Tri-County vs. Rossville, 7 p.m. Tuesday G4: S. Newton vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m. Wednesday G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday Championship: 6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS A AT DALEVILLE
G1: Tri-Central vs. Wes-Del, 6:30 p.m. today G2: Daleville vs. Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m. today G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday G4: Cowan vs. S. Wells, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Championship: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A AT LAF. JEFF
G1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff, 5 p.m. Wednesday G2: Harrison vs. Logansport, 11 a.m. Saturday G3: Kokomo vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday Championship: 5 p.m. May 31
CLASS 3A AT NW
G1: Peru vs. Western, 6 p.m. Wednesday G2: Twin Lakes vs. Benton Central, 5 p.m. Thursday G3 West Lafayette vs. Maconaquah, 7:30 p.m. Thursday G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m. May 31 G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 1:30 p.m. May 31 Championship: 7 p.m. May 31
CLASS 2A AT EASTERN
G1: Tipton vs. Eastbrook, 5 p.m. Wednesday G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday G4: Eastern vs. Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Saturday Championship: 1 p.m. May 31
CLASS 2A AT WABASH
G1: Wabash vs. Carroll, 5 p.m. Wednesday G2: Rochester vs. Cass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 1 p.m. Saturday G4: Whitko vs. Manchester, 3:30 p.m. Saturday Championship: 7 p.m. May 31
CLASS A AT LIBERTY CH.
G1: Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday G2: Daleville vs. Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday G3: S. Wells vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m. Thursday G4: Cowan vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m. May 31 G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 1 p.m. May 31 Championship: 7 p.m. May 31
