Softball sectionals get rolling today with Kokomo Tribune-area schools competing at six locations. Five local schools take the field today in opening-day games.
At the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, action begins at 6 p.m. today with Hoosier Conference champion Western (20-5) taking on Peru (13-8), which finished in a three-way tie for second in the Three Rivers Conference.
On Tuesday, West Lafayette (2-18) faces No. 8 Benton Central (17-2), the HC runner-up, at 5:30 p.m., followed by Maconaquah (11-10) vs. Twin Lakes (7-13). In Wednesday’s semifinals, defending sectional champion Northwestern (14-7) meets the winner of Monday’s Panther-Bengal Tiger matchup at 5:30 p.m., with Tuesday’s winners squaring off in the second semifinal. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Kokomo heads to the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional, and has a bye in the all-North Central Conference gathering. The sectional opens today with Logansport (16-8) facing the host Mavericks (9-6) at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Kokomo (13-11) plays NCC champ Harrison (23-1) at 5:30 p.m. in the first semifinal. The No. 8 Raiders are 7-0 against the sectional field, including two wins each against Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff and McCutcheon. Harrison is the defending sectional champion, having edged Kokomo 5-4 in last year’s final.
Lafayette Jeff (7-16) meets the Logan-McCutcheon winner in Tuesday’s second semifinal at approximately 7:30 p.m. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday
• The Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional tips off tonight as defending champion and No. 10-ranked Madison-Grant (20-5) faces Taylor (4-14) at 7 p.m. The first round continues Tuesday when Tipton (7-15) plays Eastern (18-5) at 5 p.m., followed by Oak Hill (13-11) vs. Eastbrook (9-12).
The semifinals are Wednesday with Blackford (5-11) meeting today’s winner at 5 p.m., followed by the semi between Tuesday’s winners at approximately 7. The championship is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Cass heads to the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. The schedule starts today with Rochester (8-10) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (18-7) at 5 p.m., followed by Manchester (6-16) vs. Cass (9-12) at approximately 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s semis, defending champ Whitko (7-12) faces the Rochester-TV winner at 5 p.m, followed by Wabash (4-17) playing the Manchester-Cass winner at approximately 7. The championship is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Tri-Central heads to the Class A Daleville Sectional and has a bye to the semifinal round. The sectional opens today with Liberty Christian (9-12) playing defending champ Cowan (12-8) at 4:30 p.m., followed by Southern Wells (5-18) vs. Daleville (5-11).
The semifinals are Tuesday with Wes-Del (15-8) taking on the LC-Cowan winner at 4:30 p.m., followed by Tri-Central (2-12-1) taking on the SW-Daleville winner at approximately 6:30. The championship is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Carroll plays in the opening game of the Class A Rossville Sectional today when Frontier (5-16) faces the Cougars (10-10) at 5 p.m. The opening round continues Tuesday as Hoosier Heartland Conference champion No. 7 Rossville (19-2) plays defending champion Sheridan (4-15) at 5 p.m., followed by Clinton Central (15-10) vs. South Newton (7-12).
The semifinals are Wednesday with Tri-County (3-15) vs. the Frontier-Carroll winner at 5 p.m., followed by Tuesday’s winners. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TRACK REGIONAL
Girls track and field athletes converge at Kokomo on Tuesday as Walter Cross Filed hosts qualifiers from the Northwestern, Warsaw, Mishawaka and Bremen Sectionals. First-, second- and third-place individuals and relay teams at the regional qualify automatically for the state finals.
Local athletes won 13 events at the Northwestern Sectional to lead the local contingent to the regional.
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore won the three longest individual runs at the sectional, taking the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Cass’ Liberty Scott won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Western’s Chase Hayes won the 100 dash. Northwestern took the 4x100 relay. Western won the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay. Northwestern’s Lexi Hale won the high jump. Maconaquah’s Taylor Roesler won the pole vault. Northwestern’s Anna Bishir won the long jump. And Cass’ Haley Miller won shot put.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.