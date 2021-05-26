SOFTBALL: Small ball sparks No. 9 Eastern in sectional opener
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — The smallest of batted balls made a big difference for Eastern’s softball team Tuesday night in the Comets’ opening game of the Class 2A Tipton Sectional.
With No. 9-ranked Eastern up 3-0 on Eastbrook through three innings, Eastern’s Alayna Ayres got the Comets moving in the bottom of the fourth with a one-out bunt single. Kassidy Fritch followed with a sac bunt that Eastbrook didn’t get a clean handle on and both runners were safe. The Comets were in business with one out and the flood gates opened after that. Eastern put together a six-run inning to take control en route to a 10-0 six-inning victory.
5-25-21 Eastern vs Eastbrook sectional softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We had the three runs already, but the thing that actually got us going was the two bunts back-to-back,” Eastern pitcher Allison Delgado said. “That was very important because we really, really try to get our bunts down and they did that.
“It gets everyone hyped and everyone’s in a better mood.”
Emily Belt followed those bunts with a two-run double. Deanna Ayres drew a walk. After a foul out, Cassidy Keene ripped an RBI double and cleanup hitter Macy Coan followed with a three-run blast over the fence in left-center. The Comets were up 9-0 and had taken the air out of Eastbrook.
“We’ve preached all year long, ‘We’ve got to do the little things and the little things make big things happen’ and [Tuesday] night that’s the perfect example of it,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “It was just getting the bunts down when we needed to, causing a little bit of chaos, when you cause chaos, put pressure on the defense, it gives your offense a little bit more of an opportunity to produce.”
The six-run fourth inning was the big blow, but the Comets scored in four innings total and kept pressure on Eastbrook (7-15), getting at least one runner on every inning.
Delgado got the Comets’ first run-scoring rally moving with a first-pitch double to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Her courtesy runner Baleigh Hullinger moved to third on an Emily Benson ground out, then scored on Alayna Ayres’ ground out for the game’s opening run.
Eastern added two more runs in the third inning. Emily Belt walked and was out at second on Dee Ayres’ fielder’s choice. Hope Smith followed with a single that had a two-base error tacked on and Dee Ayres motored in all the way from first on the play. Keene followed with an RBI groundout.
The Comets ended the game early in the bottom of the sixth. Dee Ayres started the rally with a single, Smith reached on an error, then Coan drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Delgado’s fly out to left was plenty deep enough to plate Dee Ayres from third. That run triggered the mercy rule and the Comets were on to the second round.
Eastbrook stranded six runners. Delgado threw all six innings for the Comets and never let a runner reach third base. She finished with four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
“Allison did a great job,” Bratcher said. “I think she had control throughout the game and defensively we did our job. But she held the control on the mound. Coming out her sophomore year in her first sectional and starting the game — and we’ve not won a sectional game in at least seven years — [there was] a lot of pressure on her and she handled it really well.”
Eastern (25-5) will play Madison-Grant (16-9) in today’s second semifinal at approximately 7 p.m. The Argylls beat Blackford 9-2. Today’s first semifinal features Tipton vs. Oak Hill at 5 p.m.
“We worked really hard for this,” Delgado said of the team’s sectional-opening win.
“I feel like if we do our best, try our best, keep our attitudes up, we can go pretty far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.