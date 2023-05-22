The IHSAA softball sectionals open today and Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western rolls into the postseason with all the momentum of a 26-1 season and a lineup like a coiled spring ready to unleash its energy.
“I think we’ve played as well as any team I’ve had in the time that I’ve been at Western, in as far as consistency, in as far as taking one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves,” Western coach Jim Clouse said.
He added that the Panthers haven’t had a game where they’ve hit on all cylinders, but make up for it with talent at so many spots.
The Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional opens today with North Montgomery (9-16) vs. Twin Lakes (6-19) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Western vs. Northwestern (3-22) at 7:30. On Tuesday, Frankfort (1-17) faces the NM-TL winner at 5:30 p.m. and No. 13 West Lafayette (17-6) faces the Western-NW winner. The championship is Thursday at 6 p.m.
Benton Central won this sectional last season. The Bison are now in Class 2A and Western is the only ranked team in the field. The Panthers have beaten three sectional rivals and didn’t play North Montgomery or Twin Lakes. The Panthers are shooting for their first sectional title since 2016.
“Again, we’re trying to take it one game at a time,” Clouse said. “We’ve played Northwestern twice and we’ve handled them easily the first two times, and we did exactly the same thing last year: We handled them twice, and we got beat in the sectional, and we’re well aware of that. I don’t think there’ll be a letdown there.
“One of our closest games of the season was our 3-1 win over West Lafayette [in the Hoosier Conference title game] a week ago. They have a talented young pitcher who held us better than anyone did all year. Because we’ve held them or beat these teams before, we will not take this for granted. We will be prepared; one game at a time.”
The Panthers are mauling the ball this season. Ten Panthers have combined for an even 50 home runs, and the team has also hit 71 doubles and 15 triples. Freshman phenom Brynley Erb is cranking hits at an alarming .681 clip with 68 RBI in 100 plate appearances. She’s smashed a school-record 18 homers.
Chloe Hunt is next for Western, hitting .482 with 16 extra-base hits. Kylie Miller is hitting .433 with 15 extra-base hits and 39 RBI. Kami Garber is hitting .442, Chloe Linn is hitting .438 with 18 extra-base hits. Sienna Stone is hitting .431 with 11 extra-base hits, Kieli Fogg is hitting .419. And Jocelyn Jeffers is hitting 406.
In the circle, Linn and Miller generally alternate starts. They each have 13 wins. Hunt has an ERA of 1.18 in 83.1 innings and Miller an ERA of 1.67 in 75.2 innings. Linn has fanned 137 and Miller 85.
“I think our hitting and pitching have complemented each other, in that our pitchers are holding teams down to not a lot of runs, and our offense allows them to not have to be perfect, because they believe we’re going to score some runs,” Clouse said.
Katelyn Graves leads Northwestern’s offense with a .386 average and 17 extra-base hits.
AT MADISON-GRANT
No. 9 Eastern and Taylor are in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional. Elwood (18-8) and No. 5 Madison-Grant (22-4) kick off the sectional at 5 p.m. today, followed by Blackford (3-17) vs. Eastbrook (17-8). On Tuesday, Eastern (21-4) faces the Elwood-MG winner at 5 p.m., and Taylor (1-16) plays the Blackford-Eastbrook winner at 7. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Macy Coan is Eastern’s ace. She has an ERA of 1.54 in 127 innings. She’s walked 26 and struck out 247. Freshman Emillia Andrews is hitting a cool .512 for the Comets with 12 extra-base hits. Coan is hitting .457 with 17 extra-base hits and a team-best 37 RBI.
Jadyn Underwood leads Taylor’s offense, hitting .306.
AT HARRISON
Kokomo is part of the Class 4A Harrison Sectional, which has an all-North Central Conference field. The Wildkats (14-12) play the opening game when they face league champion Harrison (22-5) at 5:30 p.m. today. On Tuesday, Lafayette Jeff (15-15) faces McCutcheon (15-10-1) at 5:30 p.m., and Logansport (17-6-3) awaits the Kokomo-Harrison winner at 7:30 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Wildkats’ offense is led by a trio of players hitting over .400. Kami Shoemaker tops the charts at .429 and has 11 extra-base hits. Taylor Reed is hitting .425 and leads the team in doubles (11) and RBI (37). And Gwen Hand is hitting .422 with a dozen extra-base hits.
AT ROCHESTER
Cass has a bye in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional. The tourney opens today with North Judson (9-12) vs. Wabash (7-11) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Rochester (15-6) vs. Winamac (17-9) at 7:30. On Tuesday, Cass (5-20) faces the NJ-Wabash winner at 5:30 p.m., and Pioneer (15-14) plays the Rochester-Winamac winner at 7:30 p.m. The championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Elly Logan leads the Kings’ offense, hitting .449 with a team-high 17 RBI.
AT DELPHI
Tipton and Carroll are in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional. The sectional opens today with Clinton Prairie (8-15) vs. Tipton (5-17) at 5 p.m. and Delphi (14-9) vs. Benton Central (10-14) at 7:30. The CP-Tipton winner advances to play Carroll (16-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Seeger (19-6) vs. the Delphi-BC winner at 7:30. The championship is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
AT BELLMONT
A pair of Miami County rivals are in the Class 3A Bellmont Sectional. It opens today with one game, Norwell (13-10) vs. Oak Hill (9-10-1). On Tuesday, Bellmont (13-9) faces Peru (7-11-1) at 5:30 p.m., with Maconaquah (8-15) vs. Monday’s winner at approximately 7:15 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shaela Brazzel leads Maconaquah in batting average (.508), RBI (26) and extra-base hits (13). Blayklee Buman is hitting .459.
AT DALEVILLE
Tri-Central is in action at the Class A Daleville Sectional. That tourney begins today with Southern Wells (5-19) vs. Wes-Del (14-11) at 4:30 p.m., followed by Cowan (18-5) vs. TC (3-10) at 6:30. On Tuesday, Liberty Christian (3-13) meets the SW-WD winner at 4:30 p.m., and Daleville (8-10) awaits the Cowan-TC winner at 6:30. The championship is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
