The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 38th annual Softball State Tournament. There are 373 teams in this year's tournament.
Sectional action runs May 22-27 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 30 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 3. The four state championship games will be played June 9-10 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Harrison
Game 1: Kokomo vs. Harrison
G2: Lafayette Jeff vs. McCutcheon
G3: Logansport vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
Class 3A at Twin Lakes
G1: North Montgomery vs. Twin Lakes
G2: Western vs. Northwestern
G3: Frankfort vs. G1 winner
G4: West Lafayette vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Bellmont
G1: Norwell vs. Oak Hill
G2: Bellmont vs. Peru
G3: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
Class 2A at Rochester
G1: North Judson vs. Wabash
G2: Rochester vs. Winamac
G3: Lewis Cass vs. G1 winner
G4: Pioneer vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Delphi
G1: Clinton Prairie vs. Tipton
G2: Delphi vs. Benton Central
G3: Carroll vs. G1 winner
G4: Seeger vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at M-G
G1: Elwood vs. Madison-Grant
G2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook
G3: Eastern vs. G1 winner
G4: Taylor vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class A at Daleville
G1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del
G2: Cowan vs. Tri-Central
G3: Liberty Christian vs. G1 winner
G4: Daleville vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
