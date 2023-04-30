EHS vs Blackford softball 04.jpg

Eastern softball player Elle Winger runs to third during a game against Blackford on April 13, 2023, at Greentown. Eastern beat Blackford 10-0 in five innings.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 38th annual Softball State Tournament. There are 373 teams in this year's tournament.

Sectional action runs May 22-27 with the 64 winners moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, May 30 and the four-team semistates on Saturday, June 3. The four state championship games will be played June 9-10 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Harrison

Game 1: Kokomo vs. Harrison

G2: Lafayette Jeff vs. McCutcheon

G3: Logansport vs. G1 winner

G4: Championship

Class 3A at Twin Lakes

G1: North Montgomery vs. Twin Lakes

G2: Western vs. Northwestern

G3: Frankfort vs. G1 winner

G4: West Lafayette vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Bellmont

G1: Norwell vs. Oak Hill

G2: Bellmont vs. Peru

G3: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner

G4: Championship

Class 2A at Rochester

G1: North Judson vs. Wabash

G2: Rochester vs. Winamac

G3: Lewis Cass vs. G1 winner

G4: Pioneer vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Delphi

G1: Clinton Prairie vs. Tipton

G2: Delphi vs. Benton Central

G3: Carroll vs. G1 winner

G4: Seeger vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class 2A at M-G

G1: Elwood vs. Madison-Grant

G2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook

G3: Eastern vs. G1 winner

G4: Taylor vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

Class A at Daleville

G1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del

G2: Cowan vs. Tri-Central

G3: Liberty Christian vs. G1 winner

G4: Daleville vs. G2 winner

G5: Championship

