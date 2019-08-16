Western softball standout Emma Key on Thursday committed to play at Ivy League school Dartmouth College, which is located in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Key is one of the state's top power hitters. Through her junior season, she has belted 22 home runs — including 11 last season when she led Howard County and tied for No. 11 in the state.
Key's 2019 power display came after missing the first six games of the season with an injury. She finished the season with a .485 batting average, .539 on-base percentage and 33 RBI. She struck out only seven times in 76 plate appearances.
Key announced her decision on Twitter.
