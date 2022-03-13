NAME: Shayne Spear

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Spear led the charge as Kokomo rallied to beat Westfield 64-60 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional final. With Kokomo trailing 49-42 early in the fourth quarter, he scored 11 points over the remaining 6:15. The 6-foot-2 guard/forward finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Earlier in the regional, he had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Kats' 45-40 victory over Fort Wayne Snider in the semifinal round.

