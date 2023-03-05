• NAME: Shayne Spear
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Spear turned in a big performance to fuel Kokomo's 85-51 rout of Marion in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional final. The Kat guard scored a career-high 24 points and dished a career-high nine assists. He made four 3-pointers and knocked down all 10 of his free throw attempts. Against Harrison in the semifinal round, he had 14 points and five assists, helping the Kats beat the Raiders 68-63 in OT.
