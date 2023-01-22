• NAME: Shayne Spear
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Spear helped the Class 4A No. 8-ranked Kats score a weekend sweep. First, he had eight points and six assists in the Kats' 62-38 rout of Muncie Central. Next, he had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Kats' 63-50 victory over Tipton. For the season, Spear is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He is second on the team in scoring and also assists.
