Year after year, Kokomo’s boys basketball program chose to compete against the best.
Week after week, the Wildkats faced one of the most grueling schedules in the state.
In January 1971, Kokomo faced an opponent that many considered a “once in a generation” team — the East Chicago Washington Senators.
ECW’s starters included Pete Trgovich, who played on the UCLA Bruins’ 1973 and 1975 NCAA championship teams. In 2007, Trgovich coached East Chicago Central to the Class 4A state championship.
The Senators also had Junior Bridgeman, who was a key player on Louisville’s 1975 Final Four team and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA. At one point of his career, he was traded from the Lakers to the Bucks for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Following Bridgeman’s career, the Bucks retired his No. 2 jersey and he launched a successful restaurant business.
Then there was Tim Stoddard, who played on North Carolina State’s 1974 NCAA championship team. Stoddard went on to pitch 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. He is the only person ever to play on a World Series championship winner (1983 Baltimore Orioles), an NCAA basketball champion and a high school basketball state champion.
Finally, the Senators had the speed of sound in Darnell Adell and Ruben Baily. Both went on to play Division I in college.
The Senators’ 1970-71 season had its roots in the prior season when they fell to 1970 state champion East Chicago Roosevelt, 58-55, in a monster sectional battle. After the heartbreaking loss, Stoddard loudly demanded of his teammates that they would not lose the following season.
In the 1970-71 season, ECW accomplished that goal. The Senators went wire to wire as the state’s No. 1-ranked team. In the state tournament, they won their nine games by an average of 17 points. (The Senators dashed Rossville’s dream run by beating the Hornets 79-67 in a semistate final.)
The Senators beat Elkhart 70-60 in the state championship. (Kokomo also faced Elkhart during the regular season; Elkhart beat the Kats 58-47 at Memorial Gym.)
In 29 games, the Senators reached 100 points seven times — and this was long before the IHSAA added the 3-point shot. They had 11 additional games in which they scored over 90 points. They averaged 91 points per game with an average margin of 30 points. They preferred full-court fastball passes as opposed to dribbling.
The Senators finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally by the National Sports News Service, the producers of the first national rankings.
The No. 14-ranked Wildkats took a 7-3 record into their matchup with the Senators at East Chicago. Kokomo had a solid, talented team with a starting lineup of Jimmy Gaillard, Dirk Hankins, Jerry Hoffmeister, Brad McNulty and Barry Moore.
Around 12 Wildkat fan buses made the cold winter’s journey to ECW for the sold-out game in the 6,200-seat gymnasium.
Except for the Kubs’ 38-34 victory in the JV game, it was a long evening for the Red and Blue.
Only 30 seconds into the first quarter, Wildkat standout Gaillard suffered a sprained ankle and had to sit out the rest of the game.
Kokomo and ECW began the first quarter playing the Wildkats’ style of fast-break offense. Kokomo even led briefly, 14-13. ECW closed the quarter leading 23-16.
In the second quarter, ECW coach John Molodet unleashed the Senators’ talent. The Senators could have been competitive in the Big Ten. ECW pushed the tempo higher and went on a tornado fast scoring barrage. ECW scored at will, pummeling Kokomo 33-13 in the quarter for a 56-29 lead. The stunned Kats went into halftime wondering “what just happened?”
In the third quarter, ECW slowed down, but still won the quarter, 23-16, for a 79-45 lead.
The final stanza saw both teams leave in their starters in for most of the quarter. Once more the Senators turned up the volume, outscoring Kokomo 33-15 for a final score of ECW 112, Kokomo 60.
Earlier this year, I had an occasion to ask former Kokomo Tribune sportswriter Mark Morrow, who was at ECW gym that evening, if the Senators ran up the score. His reply: “No; this night they were that good.”
Shortly before his retirement in 1977, ECW coach John Molodet stated he “genuinely liked Kokomo and admired the Kokomo Wildkat basketball program.”
The Wildkats put together a solid season in 1970-71, winning the North Central Conference and Kokomo Sectional titles. They finished at 16-8 and brought a lifetime of memories to many.
A final thought: Not many teams can say they stepped onto the floor against one of the best teams in Indiana high school basketball history.
The 1970-71 Wildkats can say: Yes, we were on the hardwood against a “once in a generation” team.
