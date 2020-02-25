The 1976-77 Kokomo boys basketball team had a different look after losing four starters from the previous season’s team, which shared the North Central Conference title, won the Kokomo Sectional and finished 16-8.
The 1976-77 Kat starters included Tom Rethlake and Stan McNulty. There also was Willie Myles, who at 6-foot-1 was one of the state’s best rebounders, and his brother Rick Myles. Coach Carl McNulty had called Rick Myles “the best sixth man I ever coached” the previous season. Finally, there was Bruce Alexander, who offered a reliable baseline jump shot.
Starting the season, Willie Myles was suspended for two games for disciplinary reasons. But Kokomo stopped state ranked Indianapolis North Central before being upset by Maconaquah. With Willie Myles back, Kokomo stunned No. 4-ranked Lafayette Jeff 63-57 for a 2-1 record. The Myles brothers combined for 45 points and 33 rebounds against the Bronchos.
For the next seven games Kokomo encountered some bad luck and some questionable officiating.
Kokomo fell to No. 5 Marion 72-70 with a Kokomo bucket at the buzzer disallowed and then the Kats fell to No. 6 Elkhart Central 76-70. Kokomo dropped five more games to fall to 2-8.
Kokomo broke the losing streak by defeating No. 10 Richmond 73-56. The Myles brothers combined for 55 points and 24 rebounds.
Kokomo won three out of the next four games to climb to 6-9. The last win was over city rival Haworth. It was a close game the entire way with the Kats winning 64-58. In that game more bad luck would hit the Kats. In the closing moments of the game Rick Myles and Haworth’s John Townsend collided. Myles suffered a severely sprained ankle that would keep him out the rest of the regular season.
Kokomo dropped the next five games to close out the regular season at 6-14.
In round one of the sectional, and with Rick Myles back in the lineup, Kokomo ran past Northwestern 87-52. In round two, Kokomo held off Haworth’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter to take a 61-50 win.
In the sectional championship game, Kokomo (8-14) faced Eastern (6-15). Eastern had upset Western 48-44 in overtime to earn its first sectional championship game appearance since 1956.
The Comets’ game plan that night was to play a focused, patient 32 minutes of basketball. Although Kokomo would lead the entire game, there would be no blowout.
Kokomo led at the first stop 14-5, but the Comets were not rattled as they controlled the tempo. The Kats went on to lead 27-17 at halftime and 37-27 after the third quarter.
The Comets’ deliberate pace clearly frustrated fast-break Kokomo. The score stayed a 10-point difference until 1:30 left in the game. That is when the Comets, with time running down, had to start rushing shots and fouling. Kokomo scored six of the last seven points to take the sectional crown in a 51-36 win over Eastern.
Kokomo (9-14) played Anderson (14-9) in the semifinal round of the regional at the Wigwam. Kokomo had lost to Anderson 64-60 in the regular season.
Kokomo took the first quarter 13-4 and led at halftime 21-20. In the third Kokomo trailed 28-23 and appeared to be fading when Rick Myles put on a shooting clinic. Kokomo held a 39-34 lead going into the fourth, where the Wildkats held on for a 53-45 upset victory.
Kokomo advanced to play Carmel (17-7) for the regional championship. Carmel had coasted to a semifinal win over Wes-Del 75-51. Kokomo had to play its starters the entire game against Anderson. Would the Kats have the stamina to hold their own against Carmel? After all, the Greyhounds’ frontline was built like college athletes and included future Purdue and NFL quarterback Mark Herrmann.
The Greyhounds’ zone defense, height and physical strength kept Kokomo away from the basket most of the night. The Kats had a nice start, leading 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Carmel took the lead at halftime 29-26. The third saw Carmel’s Herrmann run over the Kats as Kokomo’s legs turned wobbly. Carmel led at the end of three 40-32.
In the fourth, the Myles brothers were still contending with giant sequoias towering around them. However, the outside shooting of Rethlake and McNulty kept the Kokomo within distance. But Kokomo simply did not have the energy or strength left to make a run. The exhausted Wildkats fell 57-50 to the Greyhounds, who would go on to win the state championship.
The Wildkats closed out the 1976-77 season at 10-15. It was a deceptive record as an early suspension slowed the Kats’ start. Other factors included a demanding schedule (17 of the opponents were ranked or had been ranked), a top player losing time to injury, and some game-deciding calls from officials.
When it’s all considered, one can understand why some sportswriters called the 1976-77 Wildkats the best 10-15 team in the state!
