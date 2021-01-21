Looking back on the history of Kokomo High School’s boys basketball program, the 1951-52 team was one of the most talented in Wildkat history.
“I loved playing on the 1951-52 Wildkat team. We had great chemistry, shared the basketball offensively. All the starters were scoring threats, averaging in double figures,” James Phipps Jr. said in November 2020.
The setting for success was built in 1950 with Memorial Gym opening and coach Joe Platt taking the reins of the program. Platt had played basketball at Indiana University under legendary coach Everett Dean, who coached a fast-break running game, which Platt incorporated at KHS.
“My brother Clyde and I were very honored to play for KHS and coach Joe Platt and to get to play in the new Memorial Gym. Basketball was our vehicle to college and to develop our careers,” Harold Cox said in November 2020.
Memorial Gym was built to honor our World War II veterans and featured a Memorial room in honor of our veterans. The gym cost $800,000 to build and was one of the finest buildings of its kind in the United States at the time with a seating capacity of 7,200.
For many years, Kokomo basketball was so popular that 5,000 season tickets were available to 10,000 Wildkat fans. The school used half-season tickets to accommodate as many fans as possible.
The 1951-52 starting lineup was Phipps and Jim James at guards, Northwestern transfer Clyde Cox at center and Corky Williamson and Phil Mitchell at forwards. The rest of the team was Ken Toye, Bill Kellar, Herb Hummer, Clifford Clester, Harold Cox, Robert Patchett and Donald Holt.
The Wildkats finished the season at 25-3. The successes included winning their New Year’s Holiday tournament (by beating Anderson 65-45 and beating Logansport 81-40) and winning the rugged North Central Conference championship with a 10-2 record. The losses were to Marion, 58-57 in overtime, and to Richmond, 56-54 in two overtimes.
The Wildkats won the Kokomo Sectional by winning four games. First, Kokomo stopped Eastern 82-37. Then the Wildkats defeated Camden, which went into the deep freeze the entire game, 26-15. From there, Kokomo beat Delphi 61-52 in the semfinal and beat Flora 35-28 in the championship.
In the Kokomo Regional, the Wildkats coasted past Peru 69-49 in the opener, then took out small school powerhouse Sheridan 37-30 for a hard-fought victory in the final.
At the Muncie Fieldhouse, in the Muncie Semistate’s semifinal round, Kokomo played Marion. The game was close the entire way with Kokomo prevailing 62-58, avenging the NCC loss.
That put Kokomo against Muncie Central in the semistate championship. The Wildkats had defeated the Bearcats 57-48 in the regular season, however the Wildkats had just played an exhausting afternoon game against Marion. Muncie Central’s starters were well rested as the Bearcats substituted freely in making quick work of Auburn 64-39 in the afternoon session.
At the first quarter’s close Muncie Central had an 18-12 lead over Kokomo. Starting the second Muncie Central went on a tear that stunned everyone, the Bearcats seemed incredible and had the Kats reeling. It suddenly was a 30-15 spread with six minutes still left in the second. The Wildkats regained their composure and reduced the Bearcat lead to six, 37-31, at the half.
With patient and steady play, Kokomo managed to pull ahead of Muncie Central in the fourth, 54-53 on a Mitchell basket. The scoring then went back and forth with the game tied at 60-60 with 1:30 left and Kokomo with the ball.
The Wildkats missed two shots and Muncie Central had the rebound. A Bearcat drove the court for two, giving Muncie Central a lead of 62-60. From there, a missed Kokomo attempt and a traveling call stopped Kokomo from tying the game.
With one second left, Kokomo had one final desperate attempt; a full-court pass which flew over the head of the intended Wildkat receiver.
Final: Muncie Central 62, Kokomo 60.
After the Muncie Central game, around midnight the cars carrying the Kat players arrived in town and then escorted to Memorial Gym by the Kokomo Police Department, following was a caravan of hundreds of cars. At the gym the Wildkats were greeted by thousands of fans for a welcome home celebration honoring the team.
Muncie Central went on to win the state championship by defeating Indianapolis Arsenal Tech 68-49. Many sportswriters had picked Kokomo to win the title that year and in recognition of this, the Associated Press named the Wildkats the mythical state champions for 1952.
Later Phipps and Williamson were selected to the Indiana All-Star team and both continued on to Indiana University on basketball scholarships. Clyde Cox received a scholarship to Tulane University, one year later transferring to University of Evansville.
Platt coached the Wildkats from 1950 until 1963, retiring early due to health issues. He was instrumental in helping build the KHS basketball program into an upper-tier program, highlighted by the 1961 state title. He is remembered as one of the state’s legendary coaches.
Coach Platt and the entire 1951-52 Wildkat team, true Kokomo legends!
