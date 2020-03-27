“This Kokomo Wildkat team was my most enjoyable team in 24 years of coaching,” coach Carl McNulty said in April 1978.
The 1977-78 Indiana high school basketball season would be one for the books and not just in basketball. The worst blizzard on record occurred and an 81-day coal strike brought shortages of coal to Indiana’s electrical grid. These events caused disruptions in every team’s schedules. The state tournament
was postponed for 17 days with games eventually rescheduled for mornings and afternoon sessions.
The Kats had two returning players, Mark Herr and Robert O’Bannon. The Kats also had Haworth transfer Ron Murphy, who would lead Kokomo in scoring and rebounding in almost every game. The rest of the team was Milo Brown, Robbie Corn, Terry Covington, Jeff Downs, Mike Fox, Terry Heltzel, Mitch Herr, Barry McNulty, Rick Oliver, Steve Purcell, Rocky Slusser and Scott Thatcher.
Kokomo started 3-0 before falling to Marion. Mitch Herr received a souvenir from the Marion game in the form of seven stitches above his right eye. This came from attempting to go underneath a Marion defender for a rebound.
Kokomo then alternated wins and losses for a 6-4 record at mid-season.
Kokomo next played the powerhouse Muncie Central Bearcats, who would win the 1978 and 1979 state titles. The Bearcats were led by 5-foot 9 guard Jack Moore. Earlier, the Kats had lost to Muncie Central in a holiday tourney 72-45. Once again the Bearcats stopped Kokomo, this time 77-60. Moore went on to a successful basketball and baseball career at Nebraska.
Kokomo’s record was 7-7 when the Kats took on Indianapolis Arsenal Tech at Memorial Gym. Tech was led by 6-10 Landon Turner, who went on to play on IU’s 1981 NCAA championship team. The Wildkats pulled of an upset in a thriller. In overtime with :15 left and the score tied 67-67, Slusser hit a jump shot, then two free throws at :03 to lift Kokomo to a 71-67 victory.
The Kats had little time to rest as their next game was against city rival Haworth. In a down-to-the-wire game that needed overtime to decide, the Kats prevailed 63-61. Oliver hit two free throws with :15 left to break a 61-all tie.
Kokomo then defeated New Castle, but then had losses to former No. 1 Anderson, Southport and Muncie North. Kokomo closed the regular season’s grueling schedule at 10-10.
In round one of the sectional, Kokomo defeated Ken Freeman’s outmatched Taylor squad 80-35.
Kokomo then played Eastern in round two. Eastern was coached by Tom Dubois and led by leading scorer Rick Stout. The game was close the entire way. At the 4:00 mark in the fourth, Eastern trailed by just six points, 54-48. Kokomo then went on a 13-4 run, posting a 67-52, hard-earned win over the Comets.
In the sectional championship, Kokomo faced Haworth. This was the first sectional championship to be played in the afternoon at Memorial Gym, and had the lowest attendance at the time for a sectional championship game in the gym (estimated 4,800).
From tipoff Kokomo was in control. The Wildkats increased the lead in every quarter, and held a 42-32 advantage at the end of three. In the fourth the Kats’ shooting was red hot, while Haworth looked nothing like it did during the regular season matchup. Kokomo rolled over Haworth 68-48 for the sectional championship.
On April fool’s day 1978, the Wildkats traveled to the dreaded Anderson Wigwam for the regional. Kokomo’s semifinal opponent was 20-4 Anderson, coached by Norm Held.
Kokomo led at the first stop (16-15), at the half (36-28) and after three quarters (49-46). Anderson managed to tie the Kats at the end of regulation, 62-62, forcing overtime.
In overtime Anderson took its first lead of the game, 64-62. Then with :35 left Kokomo’s Purcell scored for a 64-64 tie. Anderson then began working for the final shot, when Kokomo was called for a reaching foul with :11 left. Anderson connected both free throws for a 66-64 lead.
In the closing seconds, Anderson knocked out of bounds twice Kokomo’s inbounds attempts, taking precious seconds off the clock. On the Kats’ third inbounds attempt it was the Indians who gained possession. The few seconds of hope for the Wildkats were gone.
The game finished Anderson 66, Kokomo 64. The Kats closed the season at 13-11.
Wildkat senior Murphy finished the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds for career totals of 501 points and 330 rebounds
Anderson defeated Blackford 76-62 to win the regional championship. The Indians were defeated in the semistate championship by Elkhart Central 76-74. (Kokomo had lost 55-54 to Elkhart Central during the regular season).
Looking back on that winter, some 42 years ago, one remembers the blizzard, record snow and coal strike. To a teenager, those events made life seem like an adventure. Yes, those events, along with the 1977-78 Kokomo Wildkats.
Coach McNulty’s “most enjoyable team.”
In memory of Robert O’Bannon.
