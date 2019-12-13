Shadows are falling
and I’m running out of breath
Keep me in your heart for awhile
If I leave you it doesn’t mean
I love you any less
Keep me in your heart for awhile
— Warren Zevon
“Keep me in your heart”
And for 83 years, in his heart is where former Haworth coach Harold Cox has held this community.
As a freshman in 1950 Cox attended Northwestern. From 1951-54 Cox attended Kokomo High School, playing varsity basketball three seasons. During that time the Kats’ record was 60-19 and included three semistate appearances.
At that time the competition level was so intense that many KHS students who played church league basketball went on to play for small colleges.
Cox had a memorable game against Marion in December 1953. In that game, after a steal by Cox and driving for a layup. Cox was undercut by a Marion player. The fall resulted in a broken wrist
Kokomo coach Joe Platt received permission from the IHSAA for Cox to be allowed to play with a cast that covered his arm and wrist. Cox played the next four games with a cast. Afterwards Cox played with a leather brace for four weeks.
Despite the injury, Cox set school scoring records and won the North Central Conferrence scoring title. Cox was also chosen to the Indiana All Star team.
Cox earned a scholarship to Evansville, which was an NCAA Division II power at the time.
In the 1957 season Evansville defeated Division I No. 13-ranked UCLA 83-76. That prompted UCLA coach John Wooden to comment: “Best team we’ve played this season.”
In fact, Wooden was so impressed with the way Evansville’s Cox and Hugh Ahlening ran the fastbreak, he told the media he was going to incorporate it into the UCLA program.
Platt and Cox’s older brother Clyde had the biggest influences in Cox’s success as a player and a coach. Cox played on the same teams in high school and college as his older brother. Since Clyde decided to go in to coaching, Cox chose the same career path and majored in physical education.
Harold started his coaching career at Mount Vernon High School. From 1959 to 1961, he served as head track and freshman basketball coach.
Cox then was hired as head basketball coach at Portage where he coached from 1961 to 1968. He finished with a 75-75 record.
In 1968 Kokomo and the new Haworth High School had varsity coaching positions open. Cox, with a long list of impressive references, applied for, and was hired as Haworth’s coach by KHS athletic director Frank Overton and KHS principal Frank Moore.
Cox discovered the boundaries of Haworth contained many talented multi-sport athletes, including Bruce and Fred Rose and Rick and Geoff Shuck.
Cox used many of the philosophies of UCLA’s Wooden in coaching. He was not focused on the pressure to win or politics. Instead, he focused on giving the players the training they would need to become successful basketball players, and a foundation to build their lives after graduation. Wooden called this the pyramid of success.
In Cox’s second season with the Huskies they finished at 23-3 and went to the semistate where they fell in an overtime heartbreaker to Plymouth. In Cox’s fourth season the Huskies went to the regional and fell 56-54 to Blackford on a last-second shot. If not for a rare night of off shooting, both those Haworth teams could have very possibly been in the state finals.
Cox developed a “code of conduct” handbook for his athletes in the Haworth program to follow. In the 1970-71 season he became vice president of the Indiana High School Basketball Coaches Association. Cox, along with the association’s president Joe Heath, developed a “code of conduct” handbook, which was passed on to the IHSAA.
After leaving Haworth at the end of the 1974-75 season, Cox held a brief tenure at Castle High School before settling into a second career in the communications industry, eventually developing his own company, High Tech Communications Inc. After downsizing the company in 2002, Cox then began teaching driver’s education for a private company until fully retiring at age 80.
Cox’s accomplishments are many and include being inducted in the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Looking back on his coaching days at Haworth, Cox is most proud of his athletes who became outstanding in their professions and as citizens.
At age 83, Cox is still active in many endeavors and is still turning in some pretty good golf scores.
Cox has always held his players and this community in his heart.
Rest assured Coach, your players and the community have you in their heart also.
For more information on Cox’s career, visit www.howardcountysportshof.com and www.hoopshall.com.
