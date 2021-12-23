Through the years, Kokomo High School has produced its share of athletic greats.
Norm and Dirk Hankins are one of the few sets of father-and-son multi-sport athletes in KHS history.
Norm Hankins had an amazing career with Kokomo and in college. In Hankins’ senior basketball season (1940-41), Kokomo went to the final four and Hankins was named to the all-tourney team. Hankins was also a standout in track at KHS.
Hankins signed with IU. After one year, Hankins transferred to Lawrence Tech (Detroit) in 1942-43. He averaged 14 points per game in his first season.
In 1943-44 Hankins entered the U.S. Navy’s V12 program and served with the Navy until being honorably discharged in 1946. While in the Navy, Hankins qualified for the NCAA track and field championships in 1944 and 1945.
Upon discharge, Hankins returned to Lawrence Tech as a sophomore and averaged 16 points. In 1947-48 as a junior, Hankins led the nation in scoring 22 points and Lawrence Tech went to the NAIA nationals. Hankins’ senior year in 1948-49, Lawrence Tech once again went to the NAIA nationals. Hankins played 102 career games at Lawrence Tech and scored 1,682 points.
In the 1950s, while working as an industrial engineer at Continental Steel, Hankins played fastpitch softball for the “Sad Sacs” travel team, one of the best fastpitch teams in the Midwest. The team played serious softball and performed popular family oriented entertainment routines during games.
In 1966 Hankins was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary team and in 2012 was selected to the Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. His number has been retired.
Norm Hankins passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in June of this year. Hankins always carried the strong belief and stated, “If you want to excel in life, you have to put in the time and effort to be successful.” This belief would be a great influence on his son Dirk.
Dirk constantly worked on improving his basketball skills with his father at Palmer school. And with the younger Hankins growing up near Foster Park watching the best fastpitch softball teams in the Midwest and playing basketball at Foster Park with some of the best players in Indiana, he would become a standout athlete in his own right.
Dirk played Little League for the Northside All-Stars who in 1966 won Kokomo’s first state championship. The Kokomo Northside All Stars lost in the Midwest regional final game, thus missing going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, by one game.
Upon arrival back to Kokomo on what is now S.R. 931, the team was greeted by the Kokomo Police and Kokomo Fire departments. The KFD provided the team a ride in their trucks with a caravan of cars following to be honored by the community at the courthouse square.
In high school, Dirk was a four-year starter for the Wildkat baseball team from 1969 to 1972. Dirk was named to the all-sectional team from 1970-72, all-NCC team from 1971-72, NCC batting champion 1972 and was part of the ‘72 team that was a semistate finalist. That team had standouts Tom Underwood and Bruce Liggin.
Dirk received seven varsity letters while at KHS and in 1972 was voted KHS athlete of the year.
Dirk also played on the American Legion Post 6 team that won state in ‘72. That squad featured Underwood, Danny Dumoulin, Mike Platt, Joe Whitney and many other standout players.
In basketball, Dirk was a three-year starter for coach Carl McNulty’s Wildkats. As a sophomore, Dirk averaged 9 points. As a junior, he averaged 11 points and Kokomo won NCC and sectional championships.
In his senior season, he averaged 18 points and Kokomo finished at 17-5, losing in a monster battle against Haworth, 69-68, in the sectional final. And for the second consecutive year he was named to the All-NCC and all-sectional teams.
Dirk’s most memorable game was against the legendary ‘71 East Chicago Washington Senators, who are arguably one of the best high school basketball teams in Indiana history. Other memorable games include the ‘71 regional against Anderson Madison Heights, which had Bobby Wilkerson, part of the 1976 undefeated IU championship team, and of course the ‘72 sectional final against Haworth, which has to be one of the most thrilling games ever played at the Memorial Gym.
After high school, Dirk received a full ride scholarship to Columbus College in Georgia where he set a single game assist record (20). He also played baseball at Columbus before transferring to Ball State as a sophomore. He did not participate in sports at BSU, instead focusing on his major, secondary education.
After college, Dirk began his teaching career at Eastern High School in 1977. Then he moved on to Kokomo High School where he taught from 1978-84. During this time, Dirk served as assistant baseball coach from 1982-85 and boys freshman basketball coach from 1978-84.
During the 1970s until the ‘90s Dirk was a standout fastpitch softball player at Foster Park. Playing for Subway, he won the ASA and ISC state championship in 1989. He won the ASA state championship again in 1992 with the Kokomo Pride team. He played on four teams that made the ASA national tournament, finishing a best 13th in 1989.
In 1985, a career change took Dirk to Delco Electronics from where he retired in 2011.
Dirk and his wife Pam, who have known each other since his Northside days, now reside in Venice, Florida. They are blessed with three daughters and nine grandchildren.
Norm and Dirk Hankins, true Kokomo legends!
