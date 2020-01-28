The 1973-74 Kokomo Wildkats finished the regular season at 16-4 overall, 4-3 in the North Central Conference and ranked No. 7 in the state. They had a 100-point game against Peru and scored 80 or more points in seven other games.
Carl McNulty was in his sixth season as the Kats’ coach. NCC scoring champion Charlie Hall, Tim McFarland, Tom Bergman, Mike Kilcline and Tim James composed the starting lineup and and Tico Brown was the sixth man. Kevin Abney, Doug Connor and Paul Markiewicz also saw action.
Kokomo’s four regular-season losses came by a total of 15 points. No. 14 Lafayette Jeff beat the Kats 80-78 in overtime; Logansport, led by Mark Lozier, beat the Kats 62-58; No. 1 Anderson topped Kokomo 67-62; and LaPorte edged the Kats 77-73 thanks to a big edge in free throw attempts. The Slicers made 27 of 29.
In the sectional, Kokomo beat Northwestern (74-55) and Western (65-51) to reach the championship where it faced crosstown rival Haworth. Officiating played a big role in the final. Three technical fouls were called along with a total of 41 fouls and an entire slew of traveling calls against both teams.
The Kats led 15-11 after the first quarter and 30-26 at halftime. Kokomo increased the lead to 44-34 by the end of the third quarter.
Haworth’s Greg Crawford and Mike Parker kept the Huskies somewhat in it. In the fourth, Crawford fouled out. Parker then took over and almost single-handedly brought the Huskies back with 13 points in the quarter.
With Haworth trailing 53-43 at the 4:25 mark, Parker hit three straight buckets. With 1:00 left, Haworth trailed 58-51. Haworth scored on two free throws, then added another point from a Kokomo technical. Parker then scored off a forced turnover to cut the Kat lead to 58-56.
After Kokomo’s Bergman scored one free throw at :15, Haworth could not score as time ran out and Kokomo survived 59-56. Haworth’s Parker led all scorers with 20 points.
With a big send off and high hopes, the Wildkats set out for the Anderson Regional at the Wigwam. Kokomo was matched against Carmel (12-10) in the semifinal round.
Bad news was always associated with the Wigwam for the Wildkats, and it found them again. The media reported on the Tuesday before Saturday’s game that Kokomo’s Hall and Kilcline had contracted the three-day measles. Hall was the team’s leading scorer and Kilcline was the team’s center.
Later, both were cleared to play and deemed fit by doctors. As to how fit one could be after a bout with the measles was yet to be seen.
In the opener, Carmel played the Kats down to the wire. The score was tied at halftime 37-37. Kokomo led 47-41 after three. Carmel made a run in the fourth and trailed by just two, 61-59, with 1:00 left. The Kats answered with Abney scoring a bucket and McFarland hitting two free throws to put the score at 65-59 with :20 left. Kokomo held on for a 67-63 win.
This was the first time since 1962 that Kokomo had won a tournament game off their home court.
Carmel’s Bill Caskey, the “Greyhound Motivator,” had game highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds. This while battling season-long health issues. Caskey went on to become a nationally recognized motivational speaker based in Indianapolis.
In the regional championship, Kokomo (20-4) faced No. 1 Anderson (24-0). Kokomo led 18-16 after the first quarter. The second saw Anderson’s Tony Marshall and Roy Taylor help the Indians outscore Kokomo 28-19 for an Anderson lead of 44-37 at halftime.
In the third quarter with 1:30, left Kokomo had pulled even at 56-56. Anderson then reeled off eight straight points and Wildkat standout guard McFarland fouled out as the third closed, with Anderson leading 64-56.
The fourth saw Kokomo cut the Anderson lead to four, 66-62, with 5:00 left. Then another Kokomo guard, Bergman, fouled out. Anderson held a 70-63 lead with 3:00 left. Anderson then landed a three-point play for a 73-63 lead.
As if what else could possibly happen, Hall fouled out around the 1:30 mark. Free throws increased the Anderson lead the rest of the way. This game was much closer than the final score of Anderson 78, Kokomo 66.
Kokomo’s Hall led the Kats with 20 points, Kilcline added 16 points and Brown had 10 points.
Many things went wrong for the Kats that evening. Kokomo had too many turnovers (23) along with the three starters fouling out. Add in two starters who had just recovered from the measles. Also Kokomo had played an intense semifinal game against Carmel while Anderson was well rested after a walkthrough semifinal game against Blackford. Finally, the Wildkats were playing in the Wigwam.
The Wildkats closed the 1973-74 season with a 20-5 record.
Anderson met its match in the semistate championship where the Indians fell to Fort Wayne Northrop, 67-53.
The 1973-74 Kokomo Wildkats — sickness, talent ... and the Wigwam!
