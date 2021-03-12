Former Kokomo High School boys basketball coach Joe Platt lived the American Dream — a life so filled with accomplishments that it can only be described as incredible.
Former Kokomo Tribune sportswriter Gene F. Conard perhaps put it best when he wrote: “He was the epitome of everything a winner ever stood for. Compassionate, demanding … yet understanding.”
Platt was born in 1916 in rural Young America in Carroll County where he grew up and went on to become a four-year standout in both baseball and basketball for the Young America Yankees. The highlight of his high school basketball career likely could have been defeating the Logansport Berries in 1934 regular season play, a year where the Berries continued on to win the state championship.
After graduating high school, Platt headed south to become an Indiana Hoosier. He earned his bachelor’s in education while playing on the basketball team from 1935-1938 under the direction of legendary coach Everett Dean — a time when the Hoosiers won the Big Ten championship in 1936 and Platt served as team captain during the 1937-1938 season. Platt left IU with three letters and a reputation for his deadly accurate shot; one he practiced over and over on an iron rim attached to a corn-crib at home in Young America.
The standout guard didn’t stay away long, however. Platt was hired as an assistant coach to IU coach Branch McCracken during the 1938-1939 season where he led the freshman squad and scouted for McCracken.
Platt was on the move after that with his first basketball coaching job following his time at IU coming at Winamac High School where he compiled a 42-22 record over the course of three years, unknowingly on his way to becoming one of Indiana’s most successful coaches of all-time. He also served as Winamac’s athletic director.
From 1942 until 1946, during World War II, Platt served in the United Staes Navy earning the title of lieutenant and serving as a coach while at Bunker Hill Naval Air Station. The base had a baseball and basketball team — the Bluejackets — both led by Platt.
Two members of the 1943 naval baseball team would be Platt’s most famous he would ever coach: Red Sox greats Ted Williams and Johnny Pesky. Platt coached the team to a 54-15 record that year. Flipping back to basketball, Platt coached the Bluejackets to a 72-16 record over two seasons with wins over notable teams Western Michigan, Indiana, Valparaiso and Iowa Pre-Flight School 5, one of the best teams in the Navy.
After leaving the service, Platt headed to Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, to serve as the coach for both the basketball and baseball programs. He complied a 57-36 record with the hoops team — just on the brink of his biggest career move yet.
Ray Eddy was a name familiar to Purdue basketball fans in the 1950s and ‘60s, but 1950 started with Eddy as Kokomo’s coach — for four days. He quickly resigned with an offer to coach Purdue on the table, one he accepted and helmed until 1965. This opened the door for Platt.
All Platt did at Kokomo was amass a 259-71 record that included 10 sectional championships, nine regional championships, five North Central Conference titles, and the most special of all, the 1961 state championship.
Kokomo faced Indianapolis Manual in the ‘61 title game. WFMB in Indianapolis aired the game with reports that 73% of televisions in the viewing area were tuned into the overtime nail-biter which saw Kokomo come out on top, 68-66.
Former ’61 Wildkat player and starting guard Dave Cox remembers Platt making him feel important to that team. “He visited me at my house, just prior to the state tournament to discuss my responsibilities as a starting guard. I was impressed by his extra effort in coaching and for giving me the added confidence for that big game.”
Those years — 1957 through 1962 — was the “Golden Era” of Kokomo basketball. Platt and longtime assistant coach Russell Bratton led the Kats to a stunning 124-6 record that included schedules loaded with many of the best teams in the state. Kokomo lost to Crispus Attucks in the 1959 state championship, defeated Manual in the 1961 championship, and lost in the Final Four to East Chicago Washington in 1962. ECW beat Kokomo by a single point, 74-73.
Platt employed a fast-paced, exciting style of basketball with the mantra “run, shoot, rebound” — a trademark of IU coaches Dean and McCracken. Believing that fundamentals, morals and conditioning were the backbones of a good team, Platt’s coaching methods resulted in constant success ... and big crowds.
The new Memorial Gym, housing 7,200 seats, sold out 11 of the 13 seasons while Platt led the Kats, with season tickets being sold in half-season plans to accommodate as many fans as possible. Spectators were watching top basketball, with seven Wildkat players selected as Indiana All-Stars during those years.
“The Cox family enjoyed so many benefits from Coach Platt’s elite basketball program at KHS. Four Cox players [Clyde, Harold and Dave at Evansville University and Erwin at Drake University] earned basketball scholarships for a college education, as college was not affordable for our large family,” former Kokomo player and former Haworth coach Harold Cox said.
Players weren’t the only ones being recognized. Prior to winning a state championship, Platt was selected as on of the top 11 high school basketball coaches in the country by Sports Illustrated in 1960. Fourteen years later, Platt was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. At the time, Platt was only the fourth Kokomo resident to be inducted into the HOF. He was inducted into the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, an award accepted on his behalf by his family.
Platt was on a fast rise to the top until 1963, when Parkinson’s disease forced an untimely retirement. We can only speculate what the future would have brought for Platt and his Wildkats, but one can be sure the 1961 state championship banner hanging in Memorial Gym would be joined by others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.