Former Haworth Huskies standout Bruce Rose was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) whom former Kokomo basketball great and Haworth coach Harold Cox considered “one of the greatest athletes” he had the opportunity to coach.
After graduating Haworth in 1970, Rose played one season of football and four seasons of basketball for the Purdue Boilermakers.
I recently had the privilege to interview the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame member about his high school and college career along with some other topics. It was a motivating, uplifting interview.
Q: When did you start on the varsity basketball team?
A: I made the varsity team my sophomore year at Kokomo High School. After about four or five games, I became a starter. Back then middle schools went to the ninth grade.
[Editor’s note: Haworth opened when Rose was entering his junior year. He attended Bon Air as a freshman and Kokomo as a sophomore.]
Q: What are some of your memorable games?
A: My senior year, the Carmel holiday tourney vs. Indianapolis Shortridge and Carmel. The sectional win over Kokomo and the Fort Wayne Semistate loss to Plymouth.
Q: How well did the 1969-70 Haworth Huskies match up against other teams?
A: We could match up against any team. We had a lot of talent and size. Our opponents had to worry about matching up against us. We had a big lineup — 6-6, 6-6, 6-5, 6-2, 5-10. And we had a lot of talent and size on the bench.
Q: What person(s) had the biggest influence in basketball and life?
A: I was very fortunate and blessed growing up. I had a lot of very good coaches. [Outside of Dad] I’d have to say that our assistant coach, John Ellers, helped and influenced me more than anyone on and off the court. Ellers knew how to handle kids. He made a big impact on my life and a lot of other kids, too.
Q: In 1970, Haworth went to the final four in baseball. Why couldn’t you play?
A: I was picked to play on the Indiana high school basketball All-Star team. The IHSAA would only let me play on the All-Star team or in the baseball state finals. But not both simultaneously. I chose basketball.
Looking back, I made the wrong decision. I should have played for Haworth in the state baseball tournament. I put myself ahead of the team, and realized later that I was wrong. I have since apologized to several of my teammates. Moreover, they understood my decision and they have no hard feelings. I am so very grateful for that.
Q: Can you give some details on playing college basketball?
A: As a high school senior I was named to both the Indiana high school basketball and football All-Star teams. I was recruited by colleges to play both sports. I went to Purdue playing football for one year and basketball for four years on a dual scholarship. In college basketball [and college sports in general], you are at the next level. When you get there everyone is good! As good as you or better. You have to step it up, work harder and get better. If not, you will be left behind. You will not receive much playing time, if any.
One of the good things for me about college, was the travel. I was a naïve 18-year-old kid when I arrived at Purdue. I think I had only been out of the state twice in my life. We traveled all over the country. Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York City, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, North and South Carolina and the Midwest. We got to play many different venues. Madison Square Garden was a blast!
Especially winning the NIT in 1974. We ended up ranked No. 10 nationally. Back then only 32 teams were in the NCAA tournament.
Purdue is very good about traveling first class. We always had very nice accommodations and food. They are also very good about their scholarships. If a player had a career ending injury, they got to keep their scholarship, and hopefully earn their degree.
I also realized college sports is big business. It’s next man up!
Q: What did you do after college? How’s life now?
A: While at Purdue I met my wife, Carol. Still together, and it’s only been 47 years. After graduating Purdue, I received letters from two NFL teams offering me a tryout. I did not pursue those. We stayed in Lafayette and started our family.
I started in banking as a teller and later branch manager. I then went into consumer lending; auto loans, second mortgages and personal loans, finally indirect lending.
I retired in March of 2017 and can’t stop smiling. Carol and I have two sons. Brandon, in Tampa, Florida, and Brett in Cicero, Indiana. We have one granddaughter, Layla.
Q: Any closing thoughts?
A: I feel so fortunate and have been blessed to have been associated with so many great people in my life. And I thank God every day for my family and friends.
I found out a long time ago that when you are around and associate with good people, you too will strive to be a good person. And also know you are not promised anything in life. One has to work hard and earn their way through life.
Earning your way is so much more rewarding.
