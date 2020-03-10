Before veteran Kokomo boys basketball coach Carl McNulty had spoken to the media in the preseason, it was already common knowledge in the Wildkat community that McNulty had a winner in his 1979-80 team.
McNulty’s starting lineup included a nice frontline of 6-foot-4 senior Steve Purcell, 6-4 senior Mitch Herr and 6-6 junior Scott Thatcher. All three had Kokomo basketball bloodlines: Purcell was the son of Wildkat legend and 1961 state champion Jim “Goose” Ligon; Herr’s brothers Mike and Mark preceded him in the program; and Thatcher was the younger brother of former Kat Phil Thatcher.
The frontline trio led the way in the 1979-80 season. Purcell averaged team highs of 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, Herr averaged 14.8 points and Thatcher offered 11.7 points and a team-high 3.7 assists.
The other starters were a pair of 6-1 senior guards — Scott Williams (4.8 points, 3 assists) and Curt Stearns (4.2 points).
The supporting cast included 6-2 junior guard Kyle DeFur, who was fourth on the team in scoring at 7 points per game. The other backups included 6-3 senior guard Dave “Brickwall” Harrison, 5-10 senior guard John Rethlake (younger brother of former Kat Tom Rethlake), 6-4 sophomore center Joe Heady (younger brother of former Kat Bill Heady), 6-1 junior forward Randall York and 6-1 junior guard Cary Brown.
These Wildkats were definitely Kokomo boys with games forged at Foster Park.
The Wildkats finished the regular season 5-2 in the rugged North Central Conference and 17-3 overall. They were ranked 11th in the final state poll.
The Kats’ losses during the regular season were against No. 15 Marion (59-48), East Chicago Washington (55-53 in two overtimes) and Muncie Central (62-60, also in two OTs).
“I think I’ve had at least two and maybe three teams with more ability here at Kokomo,” McNulty said in the Tribune’s sectional preview. “The thing that has made this team so successful is its unselfishness and its desire to play together as a team.”
In the sectional, Kokomo drew an opening-round bye and then defeated Taylor 55-42 in the semifinal round. For the championship, Kokomo played Eastern, coached by Tom Dubois and led by Scott Mugg. In a down-to-the-wire thriller, the Kats held on for a 45-43 victory over the Comets. Eastern’s Mugg led all scorers with 23 points.
Kokomo traveled to the dreaded Anderson Wigwam for the regional. The Kats had dodged scares against New Castle, Southport and Eastern in recent weeks. Hopefully the slump would be over, but the Wigwam was an unforgiving venue for the Wildkats.
Kokomo had hosted a regional for years before realignment put the Kokomo Sectional winner in the Anderson Regional beginning in 1971. From 1971 through 1979, Kokomo had a record of 2-8 in the regional games at the Wigwam. The Kats did not win a regional during that stretch.
The 1980 Anderson Regional saw Carmel (16-6) upset No. 1-ranked and undefeated Anderson Highland 47-43 in the opening semifinal. In game two, No. 11 Kokomo (19-3) faced first-time sectional winner Delta (11-11).
Many looked at Delta as a speed bump, forgetting that upsets are part of Indiana high school basketball lore — especially during the state tournament.
Delta was not intimidated. The Eagles played a tight 1-3-1 zone defense that hemmed up the Kats for three quarters. It was 10-10 after the first quarter, 26-25 Kokomo at halftime and 42-39 Kokomo after three.
In the fourth, Kokomo surged to a 50-40 lead with 5:00 left and that forced Delta out of its zone and into a man defense, something the Kats had tried to do all game. But Kokomo’s momentum stalled when the Kats had a rash of turnovers and when Purcell fouled out with 3:00 left.
Delta scored two straight buckets to cut Kokomo’s lead to 50-44. Kokomo had a four-point lead with 2:00 left. Then a shot by a Wildkat was way off. Still at the 1:15 mark, Kokomo led 54-51.
Delta then scored to make it a one-point game. Kokomo had the ball with 1:00 left, but threw it away. Kokomo fouled Delta with :06 left. Delta canned both ends of a one-and-one for a shocking 55-54 lead. Kokomo could only get the ball to mid court for a last-second heave, which missed.
The Eagles had upset the Wildkats 55-54. As Delta’s celebration roared, Kat players, coaches, students and fans stood there in stunned silence. That night, Carmel beat Delta 54-48 to win the regional.
Thatcher led the Kokomo with 17 points and Stearns put up 12 points.
“You know,” McNulty told the Tribune after the game, “this was about as good a chance as we’ve had to [win the regional] since we started coming over here. I really thought that if we got by Delta, we could stay with whoever came out of that first game. We just picked the worst time to play our worst ball.”
Last fall, Stearns said: “Instead of playing to win, we were playing not to lose.”
Also last fall, Herr said: “Even now, the loss still stings a bit.”
Kokomo closed the season at 19-4 for the Kats’ best winning percentage since 1962. That team featured Ligon and reached the state finals.
Four of us KHS students rode back to Kokomo from the regional. Along the state highways we didn’t talk. No one wanted to. We were in shock. Not only from the regional loss, but also from the realization that in May high school life would be over and we would soon go our own ways in life.
As the eight-track tape player played the Eagles song “The Long Run” we didn’t talk. No one wanted to. We just wanted to go home. To the only home we had ever known.
Kokomo, Indiana.
