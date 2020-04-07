For some the memories are fading. Yet the memories are still here.
For most of us, the youth has left. However, the youth is still here.
Although loved ones have passed, our loved ones are still here.
All is well. As it once was, and can always be found,
In the storied history of Kokomo Wildkat basketball.
The Kokomo Wildkats have a storied history including a state record 74 sectional championships. Wildkat fans have long heard of Junior Phipps, Jim Butcher, Harold Cox, Jim “Goose” Ligon and Jimmy “The Splendid Splinter” Rayl from the 1950s and ‘60s.
Not to be overlooked are the many talented Kokomo players and teams of the 1970s. That includes the 1970-71 Kokomo Wildkats, coached by Carl McNulty in his third season at the helm. The starters were Barry Moore at center, Jerry “Hoff” Hoffmeister and Brad McNulty at forwards and Dirk Hankins and Jimmy “Mr. Razzle Dazzle” Gaillard at guards.
The Wildkats started the season at 4-0, then lost two games — one to eventual state runner-up Elkhart Central and the other in a heart-breaker to Fort Wayne North. Kokomo rebounded for three straight wins for a 7-3 record and was ranked 14th in the state.
The Wildkats then lost to No. 1 East Chicago Washington, one of the state’s all-time great teams. ECW beat Kokomo 112-60. The Kats also lost a close one to No. 3 Richmond and lost to Peru before defeating Anderson to stop the three-game slide. Kokomo then lost to city rival Haworth 66-58 at which point the Kats stood at 8-7.
The Kats then took five straight victories closing the regular season at 13-7; Kokomo also won the North Central Conference title.
In the sectional opener, Kokomo stopped Eastern 81-57. That set up a rematch with Haworth in round two. The Huskies were coached by Harold Cox and were led by top gun Geoff Schuck, along with the strong supporting cast of Mike Reed, Fred Rose, Dave Swihart, Mike Platt and Don Wheeler.
Before a sold-out crowd (6,800) at Memorial Gymnasium, Kokomo set the tempo and maintained the momentum against the taller, stronger Huskies. The Kats did not suffer from the terrible shooting that plagued them during the regular season matchup. By halftime, the Kats’ press had rattled Haworth and Kokomo led 47-34.
Haworth made a run in the third, outscoring Kokomo 18-13. Kokomo still led at the end of three 60-52. The fourth was a dead heat in scoring. However, way too many reaching fouls and traveling calls throughout the game doomed the Huskies. Kokomo prevailed 75-66. Kokomo was 27 of 34 from the line while Haworth scored just eight free throws.
Kokomo played Western for the sectional championship. Described as a “boring game,” Kokomo put it away early in beating the Panthers 72-49.
The sectional title sent the Kats to the regional round, at the Anderson Wigwam. It was a new regional venue for the Kats. Since the 1949-50 season, the regional had been held at Memorial Gym.
Kokomo was matched against the 17-6 Anderson Madison Heights Pirates in the semifinal round. The teams’ coaches were two future Indiana basketball hall of fame inductees, Kokomo’s McNulty (1990) and Madison Heights’ Phil Buck (1983). Madison Heights was led by 6-foot-6 Bobby Wilkerson, who would go on to play on IU’s undefeated 1976 NCAA championship squad.
Most sportswriters favored Kokomo to win the regional. However, Kokomo ran into Madison Heights’ stifling 1-2-2 zone defense and the Pirates were a physically stronger club. The Pirates’ goal was to shut down Kokomo’s Gaillard, Hoffmeister and McNulty.
The strategy worked. Gaillard was the only one of the three who could get any decent shots off.
At the first stop Kokomo trailed 20-15. In the second quarter Kokomo fell behind 30-17 but managed to charge back, again trailing by five, 35-30, at the half.
The fourth saw both teams exchange buckets and misses. With one-minute left Kokomo’s McNulty shagged a free throw to cut the Pirate lead to 55-53. Kokomo would not get any closer, falling to Madison Heights 61-55.
The Kats just could not get the one big play that would give them the momentum to change the course of the game. In addition, Kokomo committed too many turnovers (17) and was only 17 of 27 from the line.
Hankins scored 16 points, hitting 7 of 11 from the field and producing when Kokomo was in dire need of scoring.
Gaillard led the Kats with 17 points, closing his KHS career with 999 points, one shy of joining the 1,000-point club.
Madison Heights defeated Carmel in the regional championship by the same 61-55 score. Madison Heights eventually fell to Elkhart Central 82-70 in the semistate final.
The 1970-71 Kokomo Wildkats were just the beginning of many fond memories for fans of Wildkat basketball during the decade.
Especially fond are my memories of a young boy who saved his paper route money to buy a radio, just to listen to the Kokomo Wildkats.
Because that young boy … was me!
In memory of my late cousin and dear friend, 1979 grad Douglas Spires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.