UPLAND — Trequan Spivey scored 27 points and dished six assists to lead the IU Kokomo men’s basketball team to an 85-81 victory over Taylor University on Tuesday.
Spivey made 8 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-land. He made all eight of his free throw attempts.
Also for the NAIA D-II No. 10-ranked Cougars (4-1), Billie Webster scored 12 points, Desean Hampton and Will Penny had 11 apiece and Bryce Hudson had 10.
Tipton product Mason Degenkolb led Taylor (2-2) with 19 points.
Next up for IUK is a visit to NCAA Division I team Evansville on Thursday. The Purple Aces are riding high after beating No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.