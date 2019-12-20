IU Kokomo's basketball teams were in action Friday with the Cougar men hosting IU Northwest and the Cougar women playing at Goshen.
In the men's game, Trequan Spivey led the way as NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked IUK beat IU Northwest 86-81. Spivey scored 30 points for the second straight game and also dished three assists. He was 12 for 16 from the field, making him 20 for 26 over the last two games.
Also for the Cougars (12-2), Akil McClain scored 18 points, Darian Porch had nine points and Desean Hampton had eight points and 10 rebounds.
One of the deciding factors in the game was turnovers. IUK had only eight while IU Northwest (10-5) had 19.
In the women's game, Goshen beat IUK 65-50. Tia Chambers led IUK (7-6) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Both teams are off until Dec. 30.
