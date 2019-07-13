Sports brief for Saturday, July 13 By Tribune sports staff 8 hrs ago Earlywine hits ace at Chippendale Cody Earlywine hit a hole-in-one Friday at Chippendale G.C. He used an 8-iron to ace No. 17 which plays 137 yards. Brent and Austin Earlywine witnessed the shot. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Cody Earlywine Brent Hole In One Sport Austin Earlywine Ace Chippendale G.c. He Shot PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody found in retention pond on Kokomo's southwest sideShock rocker Alice Cooper makes surprise appearance at Peru golf courseIncident between KPD and Kokomo man caught on cameraDeputies investigate shooting in eastern Howard Co.City opens bike-share program in downtown KokomoKokomo man gets 65 years in infant's deathFarm to table: Russiaville couple finds home in sustainable farmingChild with immune disorder can't get treatment due to US plasma shortageCity council lets Delphi, Aptiv off hook – but bad taste remainsKokomo man was holding cross prior to arrest at Haynes Apperson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
