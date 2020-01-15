NW’s Bostic, Layden are McD nominees
Northwestern’s dynamic duo of Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden were among eight Indiana girls players who made the cut for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Games nominees announced Tuesday.
There are 535 girls nominees. Eight are from Indiana.
The rosters for the McDonald’s games will be announced later.
Bostic, Layden and the No. 1-ranked Tigers (17-0) visit Oak Hill today. It’s a varsity-only contest and starts at 6 p.m.
No. 13 IUK men win nail-biter
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team edged IU Southeast in a thriller Tuesday night in Cougar Gym.
Down 61-60, IUK guard Trequan Spivey was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second remaining. He missed his first free throw attempt, made the second to knot the score and made the third for a 62-61 win.
Akil McClain led the NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked Cougars with 23 points. Spivey had 12 points, Ditwan Gary had 10 points and three assists and Desean Hampton had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
The Cougar men improved to 16-3 overall and 5-0 in the River States Conference.
• In the women’s game, IU Southeast beat IUK 83-64. Tia Chambers led IUK with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Jasmine Lilly and Sierra Peete had nine points apiece.
