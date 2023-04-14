NCC votes to oust Harrison, McCutcheon
The North Central Conference will be a seven-team league starting the 2024-25 school year, the conference announced Thursday.
“On April 12, the North Central Conference (NCC) member principals and athletic directors conducted their annual spring leadership meeting,” the conference stated in a press release. “At this meeting, a proposal to amend the conference membership structure from nine schools to seven schools was presented and approved by an 8-2 vote. As a result of the approved amendment, the conference memberships for Harrison (West Lafayette) and McCutcheon will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.”
That would leave the NCC with Kokomo, Logansport, Marion, Lafayette Jeff, Richmond, Muncie Central, and Anderson after the departures.
BobKats motor past Leprechauns 124-119
Led by a big night from point guard Larry Plummer, the Kokomo BobKats put six players in double figures and got four or more points from all 10 players who took the court in a 124-119 victory over the Lebanon Leprechauns on Thursday at Memorial Gym.
Plummer poured in 35 points, connecting on 14 of 24 shots including 4 of 7 from 3-point land. He also had a team-high five assists.
Devin Harris scored 16 points, Tremont Moore scored 15, Martrellian Gibson and Tujara Henderson 12 each, and Edward Oliver-Hampton scored 11 as the BobKats improved to 10-2. Johnny Griffin Jr. had 13 rebounds to go with six points and Moore had 10 boards.
Kokomo hosts the Medora Timberjacks today at 7 p.m. in Memorial Gym.
MAC selects Bellar as Golfer of Week
Ball State’s Kash Beller was named the Mid American Conference’s Men’s Golfer of the Week Thursday after the former Peru standout posted a strong showing for the Cardinals in the Mason Rudolph Championship.
Bellar tied for 18th with rounds of 74, 70 and 68 to lead Ball State to an 11th-place finish. To highlight his tourney, the sophomore scored a hole-in-one in his opening round.
The tournament drew seven of the top 50 teams in the country, including No. 1 Vanderbilt. Bellar led all MAC players at the tourney and beat seven of the top 100 players in the country. The tournament wrapped up Wednesday.
“Kash continues to give us great production, with another top-20 finish,” Cardinal coach Mike Fleck said in a story about the tournament on the BSU website. “It was fun to watch his hole-in-one come up on the scoreboard on day one.”
Ball State is next in action today and tomorrow in the Boilermaker Invitational in Lafayette.
IUK baseball tops Alice Lloyd 9-4
The IU Kokomo baseball squad scored eight runs over the second, third and fourth innings to beat Alice Lloyd 9-4 Thursday in a River States Conference game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Thomas Obergfell sparked the Cougars’ attack with a three-run homer in IUK’s five-run second inning. His blast put the home side ahead for good. Nolan Bowser was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs. Tahj Borom was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Tucker Platt was 2 for 4 with a run.
Alice Lloyd scored three runs on IUK starter Mason Whitely (3-3) in the third inning, but he threw shutout frames in his other five innings to get the win. He allowed one walk, six hits and two earned runs while striking out six.
The win gave IUK a 10-8 record in the RSC and 20-17 record overall ahead of IUK’s three-game conference home set with Brescia. That series starts with a single game today at 3 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Saturday at noon.
