McDonald’s BSU team selected for Hall
MUNCIE – Ball State’s 2008-09 women’s basketball team was selected for the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced on Thursday. Former Kokomo Wildkat star Audrey McDonald was part of that Ball State team and will join her teammates in the Hall of Fame.
That women’s basketball team, along with Nate Davis (football), Brittany Kelly (women’s golf), John Lee (men’s basketball), Theron Smith (men’s basketball), Patricia Soman (women’s track and field) and Joe Hernandez (contributor) will be inducted in a ceremony on Sept. 24 at the school’s alumni center.
The 2008-09 BSU women’s hoops team won a school-record 26 games, finishing 26-9 overall and 14-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals won the MAC tournament that season for their first-ever league tourney title, then beat No. 5 seed and two-time defending national champion Tennessee 71-55 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
McDonald was a junior on that BSU team and scored 18 points against Tennessee. She set the MAC’s career 3-point record while with the Cardinals.
Kokomo BobKats score preseason victory
The new Kokomo BobKats professional basketball team scored a 114-108 victory over the Dayton Flight in the BobKats’ first preseason game of their inaugural season Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
The BobKats have another preseason game at home on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against Owenboro before embarking on their first season in The Basketball League.
IWU women end season in semis
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team wrapped up its season last week in the semifinal round of the NAIA Women’s National Championship tournament.
The Wildcats opened with an 80-63 victory over Indiana Tech on March 13 to claim a spot in Iowa as one of the last 16 teams. At Sioux City, IWU beat Southeastern University 83-70 on Mar. 19, then topped Campbellsville University 65-53 on March 20.
Westmont of California stopped the Wildcats’ run in the semifinals with a 74-65 victory over IWU on March 22. Westmont went on to claim the title on March 23 with a 72-61 victory over Thomas More of Kentucky.
IWU finished its season 25-7. Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell was a freshman guard on the Wildcats’ squad. She appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 10.4 minutes, 2.4 points, and 1.5 rebounds.
Plainfield's Weaver honored by IBCA
Former Western boys basketball coach Andy Weaver was one of six coaches selected as 2020-21 Bob King Coaches of the year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Weaver, the coach at Plainfield, was the selection for District 2. He guided Plainfield to a 24-3 season that included the Mid-State Conference and Avon Sectional titles. It was the Quakers’ first sectional title as a Class 4A program and first in any class since 1999.
He was previously the District 2 Coach of the Year in 2004 after leading Western to a Class 3A regional title.
