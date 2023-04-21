Tipton’s Humrichous inks with Evansville
Former Tipton High School standout Ben Humrichous is transferring to the University of Evansville after three seasons with the Huntington University men’s basketball program. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Humrichous heads to Evansville after a productive junior campaign at Huntington. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while playing more than 32 minutes per game, helping Huntington go 24-8 last season.
“I am excited to announce another huge addition to our UE family,” UE coach David Ragland said in a story on the Aces’ website. “Our goal during this offseason has been to add skill, shooting and size to our current roster. We have found all three in Ben Humrichous. He has the ability to shoot the 3-ball with range, put the ball on the deck to create for himself and his teammates, as well as post up against smaller defenders.”
At Tipton, Humrichous was a two-time Kokomo Tribune All-Area player, making the first team in his senior season.
Evansville went 5-27 in Ragland’s first season at UE.
BobKats outlast Newfoundland 113-102
The Kokomo BobKats pulled away late to beat the Newfoundland Rogues 113-102 Thursday night in a tight game at Memorial Gym.
Edward Oliver-Hampton had a huge game for the BobKats, scoring 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also dished three assists. Derek Hawthorne added 22 points. Devin Harris had 18 points and five assists. Larry Plummer and Tujara Henderson each scored 11. And Johnny Griffin Jr. had 13 rebounds and seven points.
The BobKats are off today before back-to-back games this weekend in Memorial Gym. Kokomo hosts the KW Titans at 7 p.m. Saturday, and hosts the West Virginia Grind at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Cougars’ Letsinger, Wagner honored by RSC
IU Kokomo’s Lucas Letsinger and Drew Wagner earned honors from the River States Conference this week in the league’s weekly awards.
Letsinger is the RSC Baseball Pitcher of the Week after nothing a one-hit shutout of Brescia last Friday. The Hamilton Heights product threw all seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts in a 10-0 victory that ended early due to the run rule. It was his second consecutive complete game. The sophomore has won the RSC’s weekly pitcher award three times this season.
Wagner was named the RSC Men’s Golfer of the Week. The sophomore from Batesville tied for 10th out of 45 golfers at the Sagamore Shootout. His final-round score of 71 allowed him to move up the leaderboard and finish with a two-round total of 151. He led the Cougars to third place in the eight-team event.
