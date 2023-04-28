Correction: This article has been update from its original form to correct the name of Pat Mills' school.
Mills coming up big for D-I Utah Valley
OREM, Utah — Former Western baseball standout Pat Mills is enjoying a big debut season with Utah Valley University, an NCAA Division I school and a member of the Western Athletic Conference.
Mills is leading the Wolverines in doubles (14), home runs (eight), RBI (28), total bases (86), walks (27), slugging percentage (.593) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.017). In addition, he is third on the team in batting average (.303) and second in runs scored (30).
The 6-foot-4 Mills plays first base for the Wolverines, who are 22-18 overall and 8-8 in the WAC heading into a three-game series at Utah Tech. The first game is today.
Mills started his college career at Olney Central College, a junior college in Illinois. From there, he played at IUK in 2021 and ‘22. He made the ‘22 All-River States Conference team after leading IUK with a .374 batting average, 15 homers and 44 RBI. Following a strong summer with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks of the Northwoods League, he made the jump to Utah Valley.
IUK baseball at home to cap regular season
The IU Kokomo baseball team hosts Rio Grande in a three-game series beginning today to close the regular season.
The teams play at 3 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium, then meet in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.
IUK (24-19 overall) and Rio Grande (24-23) are both 14-10 in River States Conference play. They are tied for fourth place.
Bostic earns award at Illini celebration
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois athletic department honored Kendall Bostic with an award during its all-sports celebration Wednesday night at State Farm Center.
Bostic received a Fighting Illini Spirit Award. The honor is given to one male and one female athlete who best exemplify the spirit, courage, effort and dedication of the Fighting Illini.
A former Northwestern High School great, Bostic helped the Illinois women’s basketball team go 22-10, the Illini’s most wins in a season since 1999-2000. The Illini had a 15-win turnaround from the previous season, which ranks as the third-biggest turnaround in Big Ten history. In addition, Illinois made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.
Bostic also was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society.
